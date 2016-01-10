Warriors 128, Kings 116

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Guard Stephen Curry scored 35 points and added 11 assists, and forward Draymond Green added 25 points and nine rebounds as the Golden State Warriors continued their dominance with a 128-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena on Saturday.

Curry made 12 of 21 shots overall and eight of 14 from 3-point range, as the Warriors improved to 35-2, the best mark by any NBA team after 37 games. Golden State also beat Sacramento for the 12th consecutive time over three seasons, completing a four-game sweep for the third straight season.

Guard Klay Thompson added 15 points and six assists, and guard Andre Iguodala scored 13 for the Warriors.

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins had 33 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Kings (15-22), who have not beaten the Warriors since March 27, 2013.

Cousins has scored at least 30 points in four of his past five games.

Forward Rudy Gay added 23 points on nine-for-16 shooting for Sacramento, and guard Darren Collison had 16 points and six assists off the bench.

Green, the NBA leader with eight triple-doubles, failed for only the second time in six games to record one. He remained fourth on the franchise’s career all-time list, one behind Philadelphia Warriors guard Andy Phillip.

Kings guard Rajon Rondo, the NBA assists leaders whose four triple-doubles trail only Green this season, finished with nine assists and four points but also turned over the ball four times.

Warriors forward Harrison Barnes, playing for only the fourth time since a 16-game absence because of a sprained left ankle, scored 10 points, including a driving pull up jumper that went in off the front rim to stop an 11-0 Kings run that cut Golden State’s lead to 118-113 late in the fourth quarter.

Iguodala dunked on Golden State’s next possession for a 122-113, and Curry’s wide-open 3-pointer from the wing on the next possession iced it.

The Kings played one of their best halves of the season and trailed only 60-58 at intermission. But Cousins picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, and the Warriors followed with a 9-2 run and eventually opened up an 86-72 lead late in the period.

NOTES: Kings F Omri Casspi (upper-back soreness) missed his fourth straight contest, costing the Kings the league’s third-best 3-point shooter. F Quincy Acy, who made his fourth straight start, totaled 30 points and 11 rebounds in the first three games in Casspi’s place. ... Warriors F Draymond Green has passed former league MVPs Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Stephen Curry on the Warriors’ career triple-double list this season. Green, whose eight triple-doubles were twice the total of league runner-up G Rajon Rondo of the Kings this season, was second on the franchise’s all-time list before Saturday. ... The Warriors played for the fifth time in nine days. They play 20 games in 40 days leading to the All-Star break. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins averaged 32.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and shot 53.6 percent in the first four games of 2016. He averaged 24.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and shot 41.8 percent during 2015 portion of the season.