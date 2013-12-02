Warriors hold off Kings, complete 2-2 trip

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The last time the Golden State Warriors watched an opponent take a buzzer-beating shot at the end of a close game, Andrew Bogut was on the sideline, having fouled out, as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drained a game-winning 3-pointer Friday night.

Less than 48 hours later, Golden State’s 7-foot center stuck around on the court long enough to make a difference.

Stephen Curry broke a tie by sinking two free throws with 8.6 seconds left, and Bogut blocked a driving layup by Isaiah Thomas just before the final horn as the Warriors outlasted the Sacramento Kings 115-113.

En route to completing a 2-2 trip, the Warriors began their final possession with 12.6 seconds remaining after Kings center DeMarcus Cousins connected on a short hook shot over Bogut for a 113-113 tie.

Curry, a point guard who was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 36 points, drove past the taller John Salmons and drew a foul on the Kings swingman. Curry hit both free throws to account for the margin of victory.

”I was trying to be patient,“ Curry said of his difference-making dash for the hoop. ”If you rush it, (the 6-foot-6 Salmons) has length, and that tends to bother you.

“We had so many shooters everywhere, it was getting easy to get into the paint.”

Having exhausted all their timeouts, the Kings put the ball in the hands of speedy guard Thomas, who raced through the Golden State defense to within point-blank range of the hoop, only to see his lunging attempt at a potential game-tying basket denied by Bogut.

“That’s my role -- to protect the rim,” said Bogut, who had three blocks, six points and 12 rebounds.

“We knew they were out of timeouts, and after the timeout they would come at us,” Bogut said. “I had a feeling Isaiah wasn’t going to come up the right side because he saw me. He came left, and I read it.”

The win was the second of the season for the Warriors (10-8) over the rival Kings, who won last year’s season series 3-1. Golden State bounced back effectively in the wake of Westbrook’s game-winner that snatched away what might have been the Warriors’ best win of the young season.

“We’re thankful we got the win (Sunday),” Bogut said. “We can talk to each other on the 90-minute bus ride (back to Oakland, Calif.) tonight. It was a tough two days after the OKC game.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson backed Curry with 28 points, almost all of which came on 8-for-11 accuracy from 3-point range. Curry hit five 3s as Golden State connected on 60 percent (15 of 25) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Small forward Harrison Barnes (11 points) and power forward David Lee (11) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who were playing their league-leading 11th road game. Curry also found time for 10 assists.

Cousins led the Kings (4-11) with 24 points, including two hoops in the final 47.8 seconds that produced ties. Reserve shooting guard Marcus Thornton had 21 points, and Thomas added 19 for Sacramento.

The Kings lost their fourth in a row in large part because of a season-high 24 turnovers that led to 33 Golden State points.

“What’s funny is that you look at our season and see what we’ve done a very good job of taking care of the basketball,” said Kings coach Michael Malone, whose team entered the game averaging just 13.1 turnovers. “To give the Warriors, who have enough offensive power and need no extra help, all of those extra possessions and 33 points makes it really hard on you.”

Led by Thornton, Thomas and Patrick Patterson (18 points), the Kings got 65 points from their bench, outscoring their Golden State counterparts by 42.

“That loss hurts. We had that game,” said Thomas, who committed seven of the Kings’ 24 turnovers. “With the turnovers we had, we were still in a position to win, It (stinks).”

After Thomas capped a comeback from as much as a 16-point deficit, giving Sacramento a 104-102 lead with 3:52 to go, the teams exchanged leads four times before Curry flipped in a driving left-hander to tie the score at 109 with 1:39 to play.

Thomas misfired on a 3 at the other end, and Curry gave Golden State a 111-109 lead on a jumper with 1:01 to go.

Cousins countered with his first of two close-in hoops over Bogut for a 111-111 tie. His second late basket also produced a tie, this one at 113, after forward Draymond Green gave Golden State another brief lead with a tip-in off a Curry miss.

Down by 16 late in the third quarter, the Kings rallied to take their first lead of the second half with a 12-2 fourth-quarter burst capped by Thomas’ 3 with less than four minutes to go.

Neither team led by more than eight points in a first half in which the Kings committed 16 turnovers.

NOTES: Warriors SG Klay Thompson’s eight 3-pointers were a career high, one more than his previous best. ... Kings PG Isaiah Thomas’ seven turnovers were a career high. ... The Kings lost despite shooting a season-best 52.6 percent from the field. ... The start of the game was delayed 10 minutes because of a 15-minute power outage that occurred during the player introductions. ... The first 6 1/2 minutes of the game were played without a public-address system. ... The Warriors flew from Oklahoma City to Sacramento early Saturday morning to complete their four-game trip. The last time Golden State flew to Sacramento, which is just 90 miles away, for a regular-season game was March 20, 2005.