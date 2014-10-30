Warriors blitz Kings in Kerr’s coaching debut

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- To hear Golden State’s new head coach and marquee scorer tell it, the Warriors’ quest to reach a conference final can’t be a one- or two-man show. It needs to be many men on many nights.

Eighty-one more contests like the opener will make coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry happy men.

Curry scored a game-high 24 points and Kerr earned a victory in his NBA coaching debut Wednesday. However, both saved the superlatives for others after the Warriors used a decisive second-half run to rip the Sacramento Kings 95-77 at Sleep Train Arena in the season opener for both teams.

Seven Warriors scored during a 22-4 third-quarter blitz that turned Golden State’s 54-51 deficit into a 73-58 lead during a 6:03 span of the third quarter. That was plenty to ruin the Kings’ 30th season opener in Sacramento.

“That’s how it’s gonna have to be all year,” Curry said. “Different guys stepping up at different positions and different moments.”

Guard Klay Thompson finished with 19 points, forward Mo Speights had 16, forward Draymond Green added 12, and the Warriors won their third consecutive season opener. Golden State is coming off consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since the start of the 1992-93 campaign.

The Warriors were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season by the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7, a year after reaching the Western Conference semifinals and losing to the San Antonio Spurs. Golden State hasn’t reached the Western Conference finals since 1975-76.

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at Kings

Wednesday’s effort also made a winner out of Kerr, one of 16 players to win five championships as a player. He was coaching an NBA game for the first time.

“Now I know why (Bulls coach) Tom Thibodeau talks like this,” Kerr said.

DeMarcus Cousins scored 20 points to lead Sacramento, which is coming off consecutive 28-54 campaigns. The Kings center made just four of 14 shots from the field but got to the free-throw line 18 times. He also had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Kings forward Rudy Gay added 14 points, and guard Darren Collison added 13 in his Sacramento debut, but the Kings had a 13-game winning streak in home season openers snapped. Sacramento turned over the ball 27 times, its most since a road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 19, 2006, and its most in a home game since Nov. 5, 1996, against the Houston Rockets.

“You’re not going to beat anybody, especially not one of the top teams in the Western Conference (with that many turnovers),” Kings coach Michael Malone said. “Offensively, it was a disappointing effort.”

The Kings had only one player -- Collison -- with more than one assist, and they shot just 30.8 percent from the field.

“We’re going to watch film (Thursday) to show the over-dribbling, the hold, the lack of ball movement and the unwillingess to move the ball,” Malone said.

Sacramento took a 49-47 lead into halftime despite shooting just 31 percent from the field, and the Kings led 54-51 with 6:56 left in the third quarter after Gay converted Collision’s steal into a dunk.

Curry, Green, Thompson, Speights, forward Harrison Barnes and guards Andre Iguodala and Leandro Barbosa all scored over the next six minutes as Golden State used a smaller lineup to push the tempo.

“We went to that lineup to look for pace,” Kerr said. “That’s the beauty of this roster. To have this much versatility and depth is amazing. And everybody contributed.”

Speights was particularly spry, adding five rebounds and two assists to his 8-for-13 shooting night.

“I just felt like we were able to get out and defend and get out in transition,” Speights said. “We’ve been running hard in practice. Harder than what turned out in the game.”

The momentum continued into the final quarter, when the Warriors used a 14-6 surge to put the game away after Sacramento reduced the lead to 78-69 with 6:53 left.

“It’s early,” Gay said. “Guys are trying to do things and trying to be productive.”

Cousins, who last season became only the fourth Kings player to average at least 22 points and 11 rebounds per game, started slowly. He made only one of nine from the field but scored 12 points in the first half. He also made it through the opener without a technical foul; he tied for the NBA lead last year with 16.

The Warriors shot 44 percent from the field on the night, while the Kings finished at 30.8 percent.

NOTES: Steve Kerr is the 25th coach in Warriors history and the team’s 20th since relocating from Philadelphia in 1962. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins entered the season with 33 technical fouls in the past two seasons, the most in the NBA. He never has had fewer than 12 in a season (2011-12). He picked up technical fouls in two of the first three exhibition games but none in the final four. ... G Stephen Curry started his sixth straight opener for the Warriors, joining Jeff Mullins (1967-73), Rick Barry (1972-77), Chris Mullin (1986-92) and Latrell Sprewell (1992-97) as the only players in the team’s West Coast history to do so. ... As expected, Kings F Rudy Gay played, three days after taking an elbow to the jaw in the team’s exhibition finale Sunday. ... Cousins and F Jason Thompson are the only two Kings left since GM Pete D‘Alessandro took over on June 17, 2013.