Curry leads Warriors to rout of Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This time, guard Klay Thompson was merely ordinary against the Sacramento Kings. In response, the rest of his Golden State Warriors reiterated that they are far from a one-man wrecking crew.

Five players scored in double-digits, paced by guard Stephen Curry’s 23 points, and Golden State’s bench produced a 49-point advantage of their Sacramento counterparts in a 121-96 rout at Sleep Train Arena on Tuesday.

“You know, that’s really one of this team’s major strengths and advantages,” forward David Lee said. “Our depth, our versatility, and our ability to really accept our roles really give us a lot of ways that we can succeed.”

Thompson scored 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting in his first contest against the Kings since scoring 52 points -- including an NBA-record 37 points on 13-for-13 shooting in the third quarter -- against them in Golden State’s 126-101 win in Oakland on Jan. 23. Thompson, who set a Warriors mark with 11 3-pointers in that game, made only two of five from long range in this one.

Despite that, Golden State continued a two-season barrage against the Kings. The Warriors swept the four-game season series for the second straight year, winning each by an average of 22 points per contest.

This time, they did it by relying on their reserves. Guard Andre Iguodala and forward Mo Speights each scored 17 points off the bench, and the Warriors (38-8) subs outscored Sacramento’s 61-12.

“It wasn’t just the points,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was their defense late in the first quarter, and early in the second that really turned the direction of the game.”

The Kings jumped the Warriors early, with McLemore scoring 13 of his 18 points to help Sacramento to a 22-14 lead. But Golden State scored the game’s next 23 points, holding the Kings scoreless for a 7:05 stretch, including the last 4:43 of the first quarter.

The Warriors never looked back after that, building their lead to 63-42 by halftime, and leading by as many as 24 points late in the fourth quarter after Sacramento sliced the lead to 91-80 late in the third quarter.

“They got out, and we got a little stagnant offensively,” Kings coach Tyrone Corbin said. “We made a good run, then they went on an 18-0 run to finish the quarter out. ... Their bench has been good, and they shoot the ball very well.”

Iguadola made six of eight shots, and Speights was 8-for-13. Guard Leandro Barbosa also added 12 off the bench for the Warriors.

“Their bench came in, did a great job, pushed the game ahead a lot more and made it tough for our whole team, basically,” Kings center DeMarcus Cousins said.

Cousins scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half for Sacramento and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Cousins has had double-doubles in 12 of his past 13 games and 25 of his past 28. He also had four blocked shots, matching his career best and moving him past forward Francisco Garcia into eighth place on Sacramento’s all-time list.

Forward Rudy Gay scored 20 points, and guard Darren Collison added 18 for Sacramento, but the Kings (17-30) still lost for the ninth time in 10 contests. Sacramento also has dropped five consecutive home contests and fell to 6-17 under coach Tyrone Corbin.

“We just need to keep sticking with it,” Collison said. “We’ve got good players in here.”

The Warriors had more Tuesday. Golden State canned 10 of 23 3-pointers, outrebounded Sacramento 49-34, outscored them in the paint 52-38 and 30-16 on the fastbreak.

They also finished with 33 assists, including 22 in the first half, their 19th contest with at least 30 assists this season.

“When we move the around like we did,” Kerr said, “we’re really tough to guard.”

The Warriors have won 29 times by double-digits this season, and either Curry or Thompson has been their leading scorer in 14 consecutive contests.

NOTES: The Warriors played the first of 11 road games they will play over their next 13 games. Golden State hosts Dallas on Wednesday, then closes the first half with four road games (Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Minnesota) in six nights. After a nine-day break, the Warriors host San Antonio on Feb. 20, then play six road games (Indiana, Washington, Cleveland, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn) in nine days. ... Warriors F Festus Ezeli was back in uniform after missing Golden State’s previous 18 contests with a sprained ankle. Ezeli played for the first time since Dec. 23. ... Kings F Jason Thompson played his 506th game with the Kings. On Wednesday against Dallas, he will move within 10 of G Mitch Richmond for second on Sacramento’s all-time list. He would move within 10 games of all-time leader G Peja Stojakovicon Saturday in Utah. ... C DeMarcus Cousins is Sacramento’s first All-Star representative since Stojakovic and F Brad Miller played in the 2004 contest.