Warriors remain perfect as they defeat Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Trips to Sacramento always treated Stephen Curry well. The Warriors guard said he always pleasant memories about the twice-annual drives up Interstate 80 to play in the state’s capitol.

“Until tonight,” he said. “Really liked it a lot until tonight.”

The NBA’s reigning MVP could mutter about a rough Saturday night in Sacramento with a hint of humor in his voice. Curry survived some of his own awful shooting to score 24 points, and the frigid Warriors still extended the best start in their West Coast history with a 103-94 over the Kings at Sleep Train Arena.

“Definitely not pretty,” Curry said. “We overcome missed shots, turnovers, and kind of a sluggish first half. But in the end, we were able to come up with the win.”

By doing so, Golden State remained the NBA’s only perfect team. At 7-0, they are two wins shy of equaling the franchise mark set in 1960 when the team was in Philadelphia.

Guard Klay Thompson added 18 points, and canned a key 3-pointer to cap off a decisive 16-5 run by the Warriors (7-0). Guard Andre Iguodala scored 14 points, forward Harrison Barnes added 13 and center Festus Ezeli had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Golden State.

“These guys love winning,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. “They are a winning group. They’re champions, and they showed why again tonight. We missed 31 3-points shots and still found a way to win. Amazing.”

Curry and the Warriors struggled to their worst shooting night of the season. Curry missed 18 of his 26 shots, including the first eight he took from 3-point range. Golden State, playing for the second straight night, missed 16 of its first 17 shots from beyond the arc and finished the night hitting just 8 of 39 from distance.

“Physically, I thought we were OK,” Walton said. “I was completely OK with some of the looks we were getting. We got a lot of open looks but just couldn’t knock down the shots.”

Forwards Marco Belinelli and Rudy Gay each scored 22 points for the Kings (1-6), and guard Rajon Rondo added a triple-double with 14 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. Center Kosta Koufos posted 12 points and 10 rebounds, and forward Omri Casspi had 10 points off the bench as Sacramento’s reserves outscored Golden State’s 41-28.

But in the end, Curry found his range just in time for the Warriors, canning his first 3-pointer with 5:43 to go in the game to put his team ahead 81-79 after Sacramento went ahead with a 23-7 run spanning the third and fourth quarters.

“It’s hard right now,” Casspi said. “We need to get better. We’re not playing the way we need to play.”

Curry’s 3-pointer gave him one in 80 consecutive contests and moved him past guard Michael Adams for the third-longest streak in NBA history. Curry is nine games shy of matching guard Dana Barros for second on the all-time list. Atlanta guard Kyle Korver holds the mark with 3-pointers in 127 straight games.

The Kings have lost five in a row, including all four they’ve played without DeMarcus Cousins. The team’s All-Star center sat out again with a strained right Achilles’ tendon, and the Kings fell to 6-21 without him over the past two seasons.

“That’s my running mate. We need him back,” Gay said. “You can’t say (Cousins’ injury) is the only reason we’ve been losing, but it’s definitely one of the reasons.”

Guard Darren Collision (strained left hamstring) also missed the game for Sacramento, as did guard Seth Curry (ankle), whose anticipated first meeting against his more famous brother never materialized.

Despite their shooting troubles, the Warriors held off two key Sacramento rallies in the second half. Belinelli’s 3-pointer with 6:48 left in the third quarter capped the Kings’ 23-7 run that spanned the second and third quarters and put Sacramento ahead 55-53. But Thompson answered with a 3-pointer to start a stretch of 14 straight Golden State points.

Forward Omri Casspi then hit two 3-pointers and Belinelli another as the Kings outscored Golden State 24-11 over the next seven minutes. Rondo’s jumper from the wing put Sacramento ahead 79-78.

NOTES: The only other two Warriors teams to start at least 5-0 during the club’s Bay Area era were last season’s champions, and the long-forgotten 1994-95 club that began the campaign 7-1. That team then traded F Chris Webber to the Washington Bullets for F Tom Gugliotta and draft picks and finished 26-56, replacing coach Don Nelson with Bob Lanier along the way. ... With C DeMarcus Cousins (right Achilles’ tendon) and G Darren Collison (left hamstring) out with injuries, coach George Karl used his sixth starting lineup in seven games. F Quincy Acy, who had played only four minutes in Sacramento’s first six contests, started for the first time. Ten players have started games for the Kings. ... Warriors G Stephen Curry needs to make a 3-pointer in Golden State’s next 10 road games to tie F Rashard Lewis (87) for the most consecutive road games with a 3-pointer. ... Kings rookie F Duje Dukan dressed for the first time this season for Sacramento. ... Warriors F Andrew Bogut (concussion) missed his sixth straight game.