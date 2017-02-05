Kings prevail in OT to halt 13-game skid versus Warriors

SACRAMENTO -- A regional rivalry that has been egregiously one-sided for the better part of four years got an unexpected shot in the arm Saturday night.

A spirited effort by the Sacramento Kings put the Golden State Warriors on the ropes, and then they knocked out the NBA's best team in overtime, 109-106 at the Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points -- six in overtime -- 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Matt Barnes had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds as the Kings handed Golden State just its eighth loss of the season and snapped a 13-game losing streak to their Northern California counterparts.

"I think it's our first statement win of the season at home," Barnes said. "We (beat) Cleveland on the road. It's just a sign that when we're locked in we're capable of beating anybody, and we've just got to be more consistent."

Stephen Curry led the Warriors (43-8) with 35 points on eight 3-pointers and added nine assists. He had a pair of contested layup attempts that would've given Golden State the lead inside the final eight seconds of overtime, but neither would go down.

Darren Collison hit a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds to go that pushed the lead to 109-106. The Warriors' last gasp was a open 3-pointer at the top of the key by Draymond Green that drew back iron.

The Kings (20-31) win came on the heels of a 105-103 buzzer-beater defeat to Phoenix, the Pacific Division's last-place team. It halted a three-game skid and a stretch where the team had lost four of its last five.

"That's a good win -- heckuva basketball game," Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. "Second night of a back-to-back for us and guys competing and staying together, and being rewarded for staying together and battling through."

Both teams had shots to win at the end of regulation. Cousins' fadeaway 18-footer went off front iron with 2.9 seconds left. The Warriors took timeout, advanced the ball to the front court and Klay Thompson had a catch-and-shoot 15-footer from the wing fall short at the buzzer leaving the game tied at 98.

A fairly non-descript back-and-forth game escalated quickly late in the third quarter. That's when an offensive foul called against the Warriors led to the ejection of coach Steve Kerr and sent both teams into overdrive. Five technical fouls -- including Kerr's double -- were called between that point and the final horn, and both teams were playing with visible emotion.

"We got what we deserved," Kerr said. "Before I was tossed and after. It was one of the worst games we've played all season. We had no purpose. The ball didn't move. I didn't even recognize our team out there tonight. Maybe we were due for one. ... I give them credit, they played really a good game, and they deserved to win."

Thompson finished with 26 points and Green, who briefly left the game with a right knee contusion at the end of the first half, had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The team's fourth All-Star, Kevin Durant, battled a tough shooting night, going just 2-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from beyond the arc while scoring just 10 points.

"Kevin looked tired tonight," Kerr said. "I think he was out of gas. He's been so incredible all year long. He's been so efficient and he's played at such a high level. So he's allowed to have one of those."

Durant's struggles were indicative of the entire team as Golden State shot just 41.4 percent from the field.

Kerr was ejected at the 3:34 mark of the third period with the Warriors trailing 75-73. His discontent began when Kevin Looney was whistled for a personal foul for going over Ben McLemore to finish a put-back dunk in transition. The foul put the Kings in the bonus and sent McLemore to the line. Green was assessed a technical after the first attempt, and that sent Kerr red-faced to midcourt where he was physically being held back by assistant coach Mike Brown.

Sacramento, which is part of a four-team race for the Western Conference's eighth playoff spot, picked up a game on current No. 8 Denver, which lost at San Antonio. The Kings are 2 1/2 games back of the Nuggets, but are still two games behind Portland and a half-game behind Dallas.

Barnes believes Saturday's win is one that can boost his team out of the dog days and into the stretch run..

"That's the next step we need to take," said Barnes, who was part of a 45-point effort by the Sacramento bench. "Whether we're playing the defending champs or playing whoever, we need to have the same focus and intensity every night. That's how you become consistent and that's how you become a playoff team."

NOTES: G Briante Weber, signed by the Warriors on Friday, was in uniform. He previously played for Sioux City of the Development League and was the league player of the month for January. Weber, who has seven games of NBA experience with the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies, is on a 10-day contract after replacing C Anderson Varejao, who was waived. ... G Aaron Afflalo (illness) returned after missing Friday night's loss but has just two points in 36 minutes. ... Kings coach Dave Joerger noted F Omri Casspi (foot) would likely not return until after the All-Star break. ... Warriors starting C Zaza Pachulia (right rotator cuff) was inactive for his third straight game. ... Kings reserve F Willie Cauley-Stein scored four points in 14 minutes during Friday's 105-103 loss to Phoenix. It snapped a streak of three straight games in double figures for him.