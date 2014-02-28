Preview: Warriors at Knicks

The Golden State Warriors had a four-game winning streak come to an end without putting up much of a fight at Chicago on Wednesday. The Warriors will try to pick things back up at the expense of the bumbling New York Knicks when they visit Madison Square Garden on Friday. Golden State star Stephen Curry put up one of the more memorable performances in the historic arena with 54 points in a loss when the Warriors visited last season.

The Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back after getting hammered 108-82 at Miami on Thursday to suffer their fourth straight setback and 10th in the last 12 games. New York was within striking distance of Miami at the break but was run off the court in the second half and saw their starting point guard tandem of Raymond Felton and Pablo Prigioni combine for two points on 1-of-10 shooting. The Knicks have allowed an average of 113.5 points in their last four games and have dropped 5 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8 spot in the East.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (35-23): Curry marked a career high with those 54 points in Madison Square Garden while setting a franchise record with 11 3-pointers but is having some trouble connecting from beyond the arc on the road of late. The All-Star guard is 8-of-28 from 3-point range in his last four road games, including 1-of-5 in the 103-83 loss at Chicago on Wednesday. “We need to make sure we bounce back from this one,” coach Mark Jackson told reporters after the loss. “Bottom line is, individually and collectively we didn’t have our best night. We own it and we move forward.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (21-37): New York’s awful February is threatening to crush what little postseason hope remains, and the team heads out on the road for three to start March after finishing up with the Warriors. Carmelo Anthony continues to be a bright spot and scored 29 points on Thursday despite sitting out most of the fourth quarter in a game that got out of hand in the third. Anthony is averaging 38.8 points on 53.4 percent shooting, including 22-of-44 from 3-point range, in the last five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks C Tyson Chandler has posted four straight double-doubles and is averaging 13.8 points and 15.5 rebounds in that span.

2. Golden State F David Lee (illness) returned from a two-game absence and played 21 minutes off the bench Wednesday but is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday.

3. New York G Shannon Brown and F Earl Clark, who each signed 10-day contracts Thursday, combined for eight points in their team debut against the Heat.

PREDICTION: Warriors 109, Knicks 103