Preview: Warriors at Knicks

The Golden State Warriors look to push their current winning streak to seven when they visit Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Sunday night. The Warriors (43-4) continued their historic run by pulling out a surprisingly-tough 108-105 victory at Philadelphia (7-41) on Saturday as Harrison Barnes nailed a last-second 3-pointer.

Golden State can keep pace with the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers, whose 44-4 start is the best through 48 games in NBA history, and Klay Thompson hopes to stay hot after scoring 77 points combined the last two games. The Knicks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 102-84 victory over Phoenix on Friday as leading scorer Carmelo Anthony (21.2) returned to the lineup after missing two contests with a sore knee. Anthony is expected to play Sunday after one of his most versatile efforts, posting 19 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. “If I waited until there’s no soreness, I’d be out all season,” Anthony told reporters. “It felt pretty good for the most part. I still felt it.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (43-4): Thompson is 11-for-22 from 3-point range the last two games and NBA scoring leader Stephen Curry (29.7) rebounded from a 4-for-11 shooting performance against Dallas with 23 at Philadelphia. The Warriors rested forward Andre Iguodala on Saturday after he scored 11 total points in the previous two contests. Barnes, averaging a career-best 12.1 points, was 3-for-5 from behind the arc Saturday after going 1-for-7 from long distance his previous three outings.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (23-26): Rookie standout Kristaps Porzingis scored seven points in 24 minutes Friday after missing the previous contest due to an upper-respiratory illness and told reporters his body wasn’t 100 percent yet. Guard Arron Afflalo, who is second on the team at 14.2 points per game just ahead of Porzingis (13.9), is averaging 18 over the last three contests. Center Robin Lopez recorded 13 points against Phoenix and has made 15-of-27 from the field over the past four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State C Festus Ezeli (left knee) could play Sunday after missing the last two contests.

2. New York F Thanasis Antetokounmpo scored two points in his NBA debut on Friday.

3. The Warriors is 19-6 in the last 25 meetings, including 106-92 triumph in New York last season.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Knicks 98