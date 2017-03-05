Preview: Warriors at Knicks

The Golden State Warriors have dropped consecutive regular-season contests for the first time in nearly two years and will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak since November of 2013 when they visit the New York Knicks on Sunday. After opening a five-game road trip with a win at Philadelphia, the Warriors lost a thriller at Washington before falling 94-87 at Chicago on Thursday in their first game since losing All-Star Kevin Durant to a knee injury.

Golden State shot a season-low 38.6 percent in their worst offensive output since March 19, 2016 last time out. "A couple of shots we normally make did not fall," guard Stephen Curry told reporters. "That's not the reason we lost. We just need to understand that early in games, when we have new rotations, we cannot take our foot off the gas pedal. Every possession is important for us to pick up a rhythm without (Durant)." The Warriors have had no issues keeping their foot on the pedal when facing the Knicks, as they've won five straight meetings - all by at least 13 points. New York is playing a rare home game in a stretch that sees the struggling club play 10 of 13 away from home, including Friday's 105-102 loss at Philadelphia.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (50-11): Curry is a woeful 4-for-31 from beyond the arc on the road trip while fellow sharpshooter Klay Thompson is 7-for-33 as they get used to life without Durant, who is out at least four weeks. "We'll adjust without him," Thompson told the media. "We won't make excuses. We'll be better when he comes back. We've just got to push through. We've got enough talent, we've got enough depth." Rookie point guard Patrick McCaw has picked up a tiny bit of the slack during the rare two-game slide, making 6-of-7 shot attempts and both of his 3-point tries.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (25-37): The ugliness continues in New York after the setback against the 76ers, as All-Star Carmelo Anthony followed up a 5-for-18 shooting night by calling out his team, and perhaps his coaches. "We play the same way throughout the course of the game," he told the media. "When teams make adjustments, we're still playing the same way as teams make adjustments defensively." Anthony is shooting 38.2 percent in five games since the All-Star break (2-3) while forward Kristaps Porzingis seems over a recent ankle injury, averaging 19 points and eight rebounds in two games since returning from a two-game absence.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Anthony and PG Derrick Rose were both sidelined while Porzingis scored eight points in a 103-90 loss at Golden State earlier in the season.

2. Warriors F Matt Barnes made his only shot in 12 minutes against Chicago in his first game since signing with the team earlier in the week.

3. Rose has not made a 3-pointer since Jan. 25 and is shooting 22.8 percent from long range, his worst mark since his rookie season (22.2 percent) in 2008-09.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Knicks 100