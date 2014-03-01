(Updated: CORRECTING Warriors first-half shooting percentage in fourth graph)

Warriors 126, Knicks 103: Stephen Curry collected 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his fourth career triple-double as visiting Golden State reached a season high in scoring while cruising past New York.

Curry, who put up 54 points in the trip to Madison Square Garden last season, hit five 3-pointers as the Warriors won for the fifth time in six games. Klay Thompson added 25 points and Jermaine O’Neal scored 15 off the bench for Golden State.

Carmelo Anthony struggled to 23 points on 7-of-26 shooting but grabbed 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who ran their latest slide to five straight. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points off the bench and J.R. Smith added 17 as New York shot 37.9 percent.

Curry had 20 points by the half as the Warriors shot 55.1 percent to take a 73-52 lead into the break. Curry found Andrew Bogut for a layup early in the third to push the lead to 81-54 before the Knicks made a brief run, cutting the deficit to 17 points on Smith’s 3-pointer with 7:24 left in the third.

Thompson responded with a 3-pointer to spark a 14-4 run before Golden State settled for a 99-80 lead heading to the fourth. New York got within 16 points on Hardaway’s 3-pointer with 8:26 left but the Warriors never let up.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Knicks C Tyson Chandler and Warriors F Marreese Speights got into a brief shoving match in the fourth quarter and double technical fouls were issued. Chandler received another technical for taunting Speights and was ejected just over two minutes later. … Golden State’s 73 points before halftime marked a season high for any half. … Curry became the second visiting player with both a 50-point game and a triple-double at Madison Square Garden, joining LeBron James. ... Curry’s three triple-doubles this season are the second-most in the NBA behind Indiana’s Lance Stephenson with four.