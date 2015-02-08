Curry helps Warriors pull away from Knicks

NEW YORK -- With the Golden State Warriors’ seemingly insurmountable double-digit lead over the New York Knicks wilting away late in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry took over.

The all-star guard fueled an 11-2 run in the final 4:04 by scoring eight points with two 3-pointers and a layup to lead the Warriors to a 106-92 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

New York (10-41) got within 95-90 on a layup from guard Shane Larkin with 4:20 to play after being down by 26 points late in the third quarter. The basket ended a 17-0 run for the Knicks after the Warriors (40-9) missed seven shots from the field in the sequence.

Curry finished with 22 points and six assists. Forward Draymond Green had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Klay Thompson netted 16 points and forward Harrison Barnes tossed in 12 points.

”We hold ourselves to a high standard,“ Curry said. ”We’re kind of disappointed in how we played. It’s not taking anything away from the Knicks, but we feel like we could play better.

”We felt a little fatigued and it kind of showed, but that shouldn’t be an excuse of how we played.

“But we found a way to win down the stretch. When you have a 20-point lead in the second half, you should be able to manage that lead and not make it as interesting as it was.”

The Warriors lost 124-116 the previous night at Atlanta in the first of 10 of their next 11 games on the road.

“The last three minutes we decided to guard,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We shut them down and avoided disaster. I will chalk this up to mental fatigue.”

The Knicks were without leading scorer Carmelo Anthony, who was resting his sore left knee. New York was led by guard Langston Galloway’s 15 points and center Jason Smith’s 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks are 7-19 at home.

”Our players are continuing to challenge themselves in what they can do,“ Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. ”We are a team still working at who we want to be and we’re playing teams at a higher level than us.

“It’s a team game and we win and lose together. We have to search for ingredients that can turn us into a team for 48 minutes a game.”

Thompson poured in 11 points in the third quarter as Golden State built a 91-74 cushion. The Knicks never got closer than 16 points in the quarter.

The Warriors led 64-48 at the half. They were up by as much as 54-30 with 4:54 left in the second quarter before the Knicks used a 15-3 run to get to within 57-45. Knicks forward Amar‘e Stoudemire had six points during the run.

NOTES: Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Knicks coach Derek Fisher have won five NBA titles as players. ... The Knicks employed their 27th different starting lineup in 51 games. ... Warriors F Draymond Green grabbed 20 rebounds against Atlanta on Friday -- the first time a Warrior had 20 rebounds since December 2013. ... The Warriors are first in the league in points per game, field goal percentage and assists per game. The Knicks are 28th in points per game. ... Golden State won 14 straight games against Eastern Conference teams before losing its previous two.