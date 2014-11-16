Preview: Warriors at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to the worst start in franchise history and aim to win their second game of the season when they host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Los Angeles is just 1-8 after falling to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and only the winless Philadelphia 76ers have won fewer games. Golden State routed the Charlotte Hornets 112-87 to continue its hot start under first-year coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors’ 7-2 start is the best since the franchise boasted the same record through nine games in 1994-95. Los Angeles is about to receive a boost as small forward Nick Young (thumb) could return for Tuesday’s game against Atlanta. “He’s a guy that we know we can give him the ball and clear out space, and he gets to the basket or he can make shots,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “He can help us in that aspect right away.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. CSN Bay Area (Golden State), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (7-2): Shooting guard Klay Thompson had his way with the Lakers earlier this season when he scored a career-best 41 points on 14-of-18 shooting and knocked down five 3-pointers. He has a career average of 21.5 points in 13 games against Los Angeles, which represents his best output against any single opponent. Thompson scored 21 points against Charlotte for his fifth 20-point outing of the season, including each of the past three games.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (1-8): Veteran guard Kobe Bryant was just 1-of-14 shooting against the Spurs while scoring only nine points. It was revealed afterwards by Scott that Bryant was “sore and aching” prior to and during the contest, and Bryant didn’t practice on Saturday. “(Friday) was one of those nights that make me really remember the challenge of being 36 (years old) and being 19 years in and the body just won’t respond,” Bryant told reporters. “You’re sick and you used to be able to fight through those things.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State routed the Lakers 127-104 on Nov. 1 for its third straight victory in the series.

2. Warriors PG Stephen Curry has scored fewer than 20 points in each of the last three games.

3. Los Angeles F Carlos Boozer had 19 points against the Spurs and is averaging 18.3 points over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 129, Lakers 105