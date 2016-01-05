Preview: Warriors at Lakers

While it is not surprising to see the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in possession of a three-game winning streak, it certainly qualifies as stunning to view the Los Angeles Lakers with one as well. Both teams try to stretch their respective streaks to four straight when they square off in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Lakers won five of their first 32 games before putting together their top stretch of the season and coach Byron Scott is looking forward to facing Golden State. “I think our players should be excited,” Scott told reporters. “We’re playing against the world champs. If you don’t get up for (Tuesday‘s) game, there’s no game in the NBA that you should get up for.” The Warriors posted a 111-101 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and forward Draymond Green had 13 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to join Hall of Famer Tom Gola (1959-60) as the only players in franchise history with three consecutive triple-doubles. Green has eight career triple-doubles, tied for fourth in Warriors history with Wilt Chamberlain.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (32-2): Point guard Stephen Curry showed little signs of his leg injury against Charlotte as he poured in 30 points and made five 3-point baskets while playing 32 minutes. Shooting guard Klay Thompson made six 3-pointers while scoring 30 points and is averaging 31.3 points over the past three games. Small forward Harrison Barnes returned from a left ankle injury and had eight points in 20 minutes off the bench after missing the previous 16 games.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (8-27): Second-year forward Julius Randle has fallen behind rookie Larry Nance Jr. in the pecking order and sulked when being pulled during Sunday’s 97-77 trouncing of the Phoenix Suns. Randle admitted Tuesday to feeling frustrated with his declining playing time and Scott told reporters that it is time for the 21-year-old Randle to grow up. “I think the main thing I don’t like is, when you take him out of a game, how he acts sometimes,” Scott said. “But again, I chalk it up to immaturity and just being inexperienced at this level because it’s going to happen again. I‘m going to take him out of other games that he’s not going to like.”

1. The teams split last season’s two meetings in Los Angeles.

2. Lakers SF Kobe Bryant (shoulder) and PG D‘Angelo Russell (sore throat) are questionable for Tuesday’s game.

3. Green is averaging 17.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 13.3 assists during his three-game run and leads the NBA with six triple-doubles.

PREDICTION: Warriors 123, Lakers 106