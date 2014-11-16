(Updated: CORRECTING Bryant third-quarter points in fourth para)

Warriors 127, Lakers 104: Klay Thompson scored a career-high 41 points as Golden State dropped visiting Los Angeles to 0-4, its worst start since moving from Minneapolis in 1960.

Stephen Curry chipped in 31 points and 10 assists for the Warriors (2-0), marking the second time he and Thompson scored at least 30 in the same game. Harrison Barnes added 15 points to pace the frontcourt for Golden State.

Kobe Bryant scored 28 points on 28 shots and committed seven turnovers for the Lakers. Jordan Hill added 23 points, Wesley Johnson scored 15 and Ed Davis contributed 13 off the bench.

The Lakers led by 10 with 7:54 left in the first half but the Warriors followed with a 19-2 run sparked by a 3-point basket and three-point play by Barnes and eventually took a 61-55 lead into the break. Bryant shot 9-for-14 and scored 19 points in the third quarter but Curry and Thompson matched him nearly basket for basket and the advantage stretched to 93-86 entering the fourth.

Thompson, who signed a four-year, $70-million contract extension Friday, sank a 3-pointer with 6:01 left that stretched Golden State’s lead to double figures for the first time. Bryant, who shot 1-for-7 in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss to the Clippers, wasn’t much help as he missed all four of his field-goal attempts in the final quarter against the Warriors.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thompson’s previous career-high of 38 points came in the season opener last year against the Lakers. … The Warriors played their second straight game without starting PF David Lee, who’s out with a hamstring strain, and Draymond Green started in his place. … This was the only Saturday game scheduled for the Lakers this season.