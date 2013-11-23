Gasol comes through in Lakers win over Warriors

LOS ANGELES -- Pau Gasol had all the incentive in the world. Literally.

Before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Gasol had pledged $1,000 for each point he scored Friday night to victims of the devastating Typhoon Haiyan that hit the Philippines recently.

“That what I was hoping to accomplish is to get people to also pledge and contribute and donate along with me so we can have a bigger impact,” Gasol said. “One person can do something, but when you gather a hundred (or) a thousand people, then the impact is much bigger.”

Gasol came up huge against the Warriors, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the Lakers defeated the Warriors 102-95 before a sellout crowd of 18,997 at Staples Center.

“I definitely had that motivation of scoring points for the Philippines,” said Gasol, who hit 11 of his 19 shots from the floor. “But once I started knocking down those outside shots it opened things up for me because then I could attack off the dribble. I was able to have an effective night offensively, especially in the first half. I‘m glad to get the win first, score all those points and contribute to this great cause.”

The Lakers (6-7) won two in a row for the first time this season and dealt Golden State (8-5) its second consecutive loss and avenged an embarrassing 124-95 setback to the Warriors last month.

Golden State played without point guard Stephen Curry for the second straight game. Curry has been sidelined with a mild concussion suffered against the Utah Jazz earlier this week.

“We can’t use that as an excuse,” said forward David Lee, who led the Warriors with 21 points and 13 rebounds. “We’re going to be shorthanded tomorrow. We’ve just got to fight through it right now. This is a team that has great chemistry and doesn’t give up.”

Guard Andre Iguodala, who replaced Curry at point guard, suffered a strained left hamstring against the Lakers and it’s doubtful he will play when the Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Iguodala left the game in the third quarter with six points and six assists. He also committed six turnovers.

“I‘m sure I’ll be back really soon,” Iguodala said, then admitted he could barely walk and practically ruled himself out against Portland.

Still, his absence had little to do with the outcome.

“They just outworked us,” Warriors coach Mark Jackson said of the Lakers.

Lakers forward Nick Young and point guard Jordan Farmar came off the bench to score 21 and 14 points, respectively. Farmar also had eight assists. Point guard Steve Blake finished with 14 points, but Farmar set the tone in the second half.

“(Farmar) came out and took advantage of their guards and their defense and did what he had to do,” said Laker forward Jordan Hill, who finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Forward Harrison Barnes scored 20 points for the Warrriors. Klay Thompson scored 19 points but missed 14 of his 20 shots from the floor. Center Andrew Bogut chipped in 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lakers took a 55-46 lead at the half with Gasol scoring 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

The Warriors, though, rallied in the third quarter. Iguodala’s 3-pointer tied the score at 63 with 4:22 left. But the Warriors never scored again in the quarter, and the Lakers closed it with a 12-0 run with Young and Farmar combining for the final 10 points.

Young’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining gave the Lakers a 75-63 advantage heading into the fourth despite them making only 34.8 percent (8 of 23) of their shots from the field.

Golden State closed to within seven down the stretch but couldn’t overcome the Lakers.

The Warriors lost despite out-rebounding the Lakers 50-36

NOTES: Defense has been pivotal in the Warriors’ strong start, coach Mark Jackson said heading into Friday’s game. “Very pleased. That’s how we win ball games, on the defensive end,” Jackson said. “If you look at the (last) two games we’ve lost, Memphis and San Antonio, we’ve lost with good defensive efforts. Overall, we’re a good defensive team.” ... Golden State F-C Jermaine O‘Neal sat out with a bruised right knee and groin strain. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Lakers PF Chris Kaman sat out the contest with a sore back. His status for Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings is unknown.