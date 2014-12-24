EditorsNote: adds new sentence at end of 12th graf

Kobe-less Lakers upset Warriors

LOS ANGELES -- Golden State coach Steve Kerr said his Warriors were warned in advance. Assistant coach Luke Walton delivered the word, saying the Los Angeles Lakers were a dangerous club without guard Kobe Bryant.

“He told the guys, ‘Hey, you better believe they’re going to be ready to play. Kobe’s out, and it’s their chance to play and get shots and get minutes,'” Kerr said. “Luke was there; Luke used to play for that team and was in that situation. It was a great message, but it didn’t quite register.”

Despite playing without Bryant, the Lakers surprised the Warriors 115-105 Tuesday night at Staples Center.

The Lakers (9-19), who own the third-worst record in the Western Conference, snapped a three-game losing streak and defeated the Warriors for the first time in five meetings. Golden State (23-4), which defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, lost for only the second time in the past 20 games.

“We just have to do this more on a consistent basis,” said Lakers forward Carlos Boozer, who led seven Los Angeles players in double figures with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Bryant, the Lakers’ leading scorer, missed the game due to fatigue, but the Lakers didn’t miss a beat without him, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter and keeping Golden State at bay.

Boozer was asked if maybe Bryant, who has a reputation for being a ball hog, such as his 8-for-30 shooting exhibition in a loss at Sacramento on Sunday night, needed to adjust his game to his teammates.

“That’s not my job to say that,” Boozer said. “Kobe does what he does for us; we have to do our job, too. Tonight was no different. I thought we did a great job with the team tonight.”

Lakers point guard Ronnie Price finished with 17 points and eight assists, both season highs. Reserve guard Nick Young added 15 points, and forwards Ed Davis and Wesley Johnson had 14 points each.

“It all came down to our defensive effort,” said Price, who had three steals and four rebounds to along with 6-of-10 shooting. “Offensively, we knew where to find open shots. We rebounded the ball well, too.”

Point guard Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points and six assists, while shooting guard Klay Thompson finished with 18 points.

Kerr said a lack of focus, turnovers and a porous defense hurt the Warriors. Golden State gave the ball away 20 times, while Los Angeles committed 16 turnovers.

“You have to be able to stay in games with your defense and taking care of the ball,” Kerr said. “We didn’t guard and we didn’t take care of the ball, so they deserve to beat us.”

Curry said the Warriors’ poor start also didn’t help.

“You have to start off the game well, but we just didn’t have it,” said Curry, who made 10 of 14 attempts from the floor, including two of five from 3-point range. “They made some great individual plays, but I think we might have let them be too comfortable in the first quarter.”

The Lakers led by as much as 17 in the opening half before taking a 63-48 lead to the break. Price had as many first-half assists (seven) as the entire Warriors’ team. Overall, the Lakers finished the half with 19 assists.

The Warriors cut the deficit to 75-65 in the third on a 3-pointer by Thompson, but the Lakers closed with a 20-8 surge for a 95-73 advantage heading into the final quarter. Price sparked the run, scoring 11 points in the third, including three consecutive 3-pointers.

Golden State pulled within eight points late in the fourth quarter but got no closer.

The Lakers became the first team to shoot better than 50 percent against the Warriors this season. They also ended Golden State’s string of 27 consecutive games of holding opponents under 50 percent shooting, which was the longest run in the league. The Lakers hit 51.7 percent of their shots compared to 46.4 percent for the Warriors.

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott said he made the final decision to sit G Kobe Bryant after consulting with trainer Gary Vitti and GM Mitch Kupchak. Scott, though, admitted Bryant initially resisted before agreeing it was the right move. “He was OK with me making the decision,” Scott said of Bryant, who is expected to return Christmas Day when the Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls. Scott added that he would periodically give Bryant games off in the future. ... Coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors wouldn’t practice Wednesday. The Warriors will be in Los Angeles until Thursday, when they play the Clippers at Staples Center in the nightcap of the NBA’s Christmas games.