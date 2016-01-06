Thompson scores 36 as Warriors blast Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Klay Thompson rained down 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors poured it on the Los Angeles Lakers again Tuesday.

The shooting guard scored 22 of his 36 points in the first quarter as the Warriors pounded the Lakers 109-88 at Staples Center.

Thompson scored 30 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He had 30 Monday night in a 111-101 home win over the Charlotte Hornets.

“It’s always fun to come down here and play before friends and family,” said Thompson, who grew up and was a high school basketball standout in nearby Orange County. He finished 12-for-22 from the floor, 6-for-12 on 3-pointers.

“Obviously, this is the team I grew up watching, so it’s a great win. I was getting open shots, running the break. I had no hesitation, just letting it fly.”

Guard Stephen Curry added 17 points, six assists and three steals for the Warriors (33-2), who have won nine of their past 10 since the Milwaukee Bucks ended their NBA-record 24-0 start.

Curry credited Thompson’s start for keying the win.

“He seems to have found his shot and found his aggressiveness, and we know he loves coming back to the L.A. area and playing. So, it was nice he got to play well and got some big shots, and really opened the game up for us,” said Curry, who again tweaked a sore left shin, an injury that forced him to miss two games late last month. “When he’s doing what he’s doing and Draymond (Green is) doing what he’s doing and I try to impact the game ... we’re tough. That’s what happened tonight.”

Green’s string of consecutive triple-doubles ended at three. Green finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Guard Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers (8-28) with 23 points.

A 26-7, third-quarter run by the Warriors allowed them to bury the Lakers for the second time this season. They also beat Los Angeles 111-77 on Nov. 24 to become the first NBA team to open a season 16-0.

Thompson got the Warriors off and running Tuesday with a sizzling first quarter, connecting on nine of 14 shots from the floor, including four of seven 3-point attempts. Golden State led 37-25 after one quarter and increased the margin to 62-47 at the break.

“Klay Thompson just came out scorching, and there wasn’t much we could do about,” said Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., who had nine points and seven rebounds. “We were contesting and (Lakers forward Anthony Brown) was playing really good defense. It was just one of those nights. It was a combination of Klay Thompson and Klay Thompson.”

Thompson and the Warriors built their first-half advantage without taking a foul shot, while the Lakers hit 16 of 20 attempts. The Warriors, though, made up for it by converting 52 percent of their shots from the floor and 55.6 percent from 3-point range. The Lakers managed 33.3 percent on field goals and 3-pointers.

Overall, the Warriors made 46.5 percent of their shots to 31.9 percent for the Lakers. Golden State shot 13-for-30 (43.3 percent) on 3-pointers to 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) for Los Angeles.

The Lakers made 25 of 30 foul shots, while the Warriors hit 16 of 21.

“Tonight, I didn’t think it was a lack of effort,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “It was thinking too much about missed shots, and we didn’t get back on defense. They came out in the third quarter wanting to put us away, and I don’t think we reacted too well to that.”

Los Angeles was without forward Kobe Bryant, who missed his third consecutive game due to a sore right shoulder, and rookie point guard D‘Angelo Russell, sidelined because of a sore throat.

For the Warriors, guard Leandro Barbosa (left shoulder sprain) and James Michael McAdoo (sprained toe) were unavailable. Golden State also rested center Festus Ezeli and guard Shaun Livingston.

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott and F Julius Randle have moved on from their spat following the club’s win Sunday over the Phoenix Suns, according to Scott. The coach was critical of Randle’s maturity after the second-year pro expressed dismay with being pulled in the fourth quarter. “Julius, like I said, even what I said the other day about he has to grow up and be a little more mature, it’s the truth,” Scott said. “But he’s a guy who I love, I love his energy, I love how hard he plays and I just want him to continue to grow in that department.” ... Los Angeles visits the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, while Golden State plays the Trail Blazers at Portland on Friday.