Lakers produce stunning upset of Warriors

LOS ANGELES -- The unthinkable occurred Sunday to the defending champion Golden State Warriors. They lost in stunning fashion to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Just one of those days, you know,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points and the Lakers prevailed 112-95 on Sunday before a roaring crowd at Staples Center.

Clarkson, who returned after sitting out Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks with a patella tendon strain, connected on 10 of 21 shots from the floor and four of six 3-pointers as Los Angeles earned the biggest upset of the NBA season.

“It definitely feels good to get a win, period,” said Clarkson, who helped the Lakers snap a four-game skid to Golden State. “It’s been a long year for us. We just needed a win. We’re hungry for one.”

Lakers point guard D‘Angelo Russell scored 21 points, dished out five assists and recorded a career-high four steals as the Lakers (13-51) snapped the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak. Guard Marcelo Huertas provided a huge lift off the bench for Los Angeles, scoring 10 points and handing out nine assists in 27 minutes.

Seven Lakers scored in double figures, including Brandon Bass and Nick Young, who tallied 13 points apiece. Julius Randle collected 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kobe Bryant, in his final game against Golden State, also scored 12 points.

“I think the improvement and the importance of this game is not necessarily in the win, but it’s in the fact that we executed the game plan very well,” said Bryant, who made four of 14 shots and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. Bryant sat out the fourth quarter.

“We paid attention to detail very well,” he continued. “For the young guys, I think it’s extremely important to see the results of it. When you pay attention to little details, good things happen.”

Stephen Curry finished with 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting and 1-of-10 from 3-point range for the Warriors (55-6). Klay Thompson scored 15 points, but missed all eight of his 3-pointers and managed to hit just seven of 20 shots from the floor. They were the only Warriors to reach double figures in scoring. Green, who was limited by foul trouble, had nine points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

”It was a bad performance all the way through,“ said Curry, who had four turnovers and registered a minus-9 rating in 34 minutes. ”Didn’t have much energy to start the game, for whatever reason, and they played well, obviously. They were very aggressive, executed pretty well. We turned the ball over too much in the first half, and didn’t give ourselves any opportunities.

“It was just one of those nights you want to avoid at all costs, but it happened, and we’ll be alright.”

Golden State played without forward Andre Iguodala, who had a tight left hamstring.

Los Angeles led 84-73 heading into the fourth quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Young boosted the Lakers to a 91-75 advantage with 9:24 left. They pushed the lead to as much as 23 before it was over.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr removed his starters with 4:37 remaining and the Warriors trailing by 19.

The Lakers, who led by as much as 14 in the first half, built a 60-49 lead at the break on a solid half by Russell, who scored 13 of his 17 first-half points in the second quarter. The Lakers also took advantage of 11 first-half turnovers - eight in the second period - by the Warriors, resulting in 16 points.

The Lakers had just one miscue in the first half and none in the second quarter.

Overall, the Warriors had 20 turnovers (leading to 22 points) to 13 for the Lakers (13 points).

Golden State managed just four of 30 3-pointers (13.3 percent) to nine of 24 (37.5 percent) for Los Angeles.

NOTES: A moment of silence was held for former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who passed Sunday morning in Los Angeles at the age of 94. ... Golden State coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors wouldn’t be too dismayed if they don’t break the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ NBA record of 72 wins. “It’s not going to crush us if we don’t get that record,” said Kerr, a member of that Bulls’ squad. “I’ve been saying all year until we get down to the last 10 games, it’s not even worth our thought because so much can happen -- injuries, a couple of bad games, whatever.” ... Lakers G/F Anthony Brown (stress reaction, right foot) is probably done for the season, coach Byron Scott said. G Lou Williams (mild left hamstring strain) missed his third straight game. ... The Warriors host the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Lakers play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Staples Center.