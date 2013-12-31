Preview: Warriors at Magic

The Golden State Warriors pulled out a victory late in the opener of their seven-game road trip to push their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Warriors will look to make it six in a row when they visit the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Magic lost the first three of a six-game homestand but have a chance to pull out of it with a winning record after impressive victories over Detroit and Atlanta over the weekend.

Golden State fell behind early at Cleveland on Sunday but battled back to force overtime and grabbed the 108-104 win. “Getting down by 19 isn’t ideal,” forward Draymond Green said. “But knowing we have the necessary tools to fight back, that’s the most important thing. We knew we had to start this road trip off with a win if we want it to be a successful road trip.” Orlando is attempting to end an eight-game losing streak to Western Conference opponents.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (19-13): Stephen Curry came up a rebound shy of a second straight triple-double and finished with 29 points, 11 assists and nine boards in the win over Cleveland. Curry did the bulk of his scoring in the first half but overcame a rough stretch with a clinching bucket in overtime. “That’s who Steph is,” coach Mark Jackson said. “He’s one of the best in the world. He took it upon himself to make plays and establish a rhythm.” Golden State held opponents to an average of 88.3 points in the first four games of the winning streak and got back to that tough defense in the second half against Cleveland, holding the Cavaliers to a total of 40 points in the second half and overtime.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (10-20): Orlando fell to three of the worst teams in the NBA - Utah, Sacramento and New York - in the first three games of its homestand but turned things around as Nikola Vucevic held his own on the frontline and Arron Afflalo brought his offensive efficiency to another level. The Magic’s leading scorer (21.9 points) has put up at least 21 points in each of his last six games and was a combined 16-for-21 from the field in the wins over the Pistons and Hawks. Afflalo is also a leader on the defensive end and will have his hands full with Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala on the Warriors’ perimeter.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Afflalo is fighting through an ankle injury but participated in practice on Monday and is expected to play.

2. Orlando has taken three straight and eight of the last nine in the series, including a 99-85 home win last season.

3. Golden State G Toney Douglas (food poisoning) sat out Sunday’s game and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Warriors 104, Magic 92