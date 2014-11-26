Preview: Warriors at Magic

Stephen Curry got off to a slow start on the Golden State Warriors’ five-game road trip but quickly recovered to put up 40 points in the second stop. The Warriors will try to push their winning streak to seven straight and continue the best start in franchise history when they visit the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Magic are coming off a 32-point loss at Cleveland and are making a brief stop at home before hitting the road for a six-game trip.

Curry went 5-of-15 from the field at Oklahoma City on Sunday, but the rest of the team bailed him out in a 91-86 triumph over the Thunder. Curry got right back on track at Miami on Tuesday, going 8-of-11 from 3-point range en route to a season-high 40 points in 37 minutes during a 114-97 triumph. Orlando does not have anyone who can score in bunches from beyond the arc like Curry and is hoping to have second-leading scorer Tobias Harris (18.8 points) back from a calf injury Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (11-2): Golden State struggled at the beginning of the fourth quarter in each of the first two games of the trip but outlasted the Thunder on Sunday before blitzing past the Heat with a 14-0 run down the stretch. Curry nailed a 3-pointer and Klay Thompson hit two more for the Warriors, who are leading the Western Conference with an average margin of victory of 10.6 points. Golden State has been without David Lee (hamstring) for most of the season, but Draymond Green is stepping up in his absence and has scored in double figures in each of the last four games.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (6-10): Harris’ lost scoring has been noticeable in back-to-back losses, during which Orlando averaged 83 points. The low point came against the Cavaliers on Monday, when the Magic shot 36.3 percent in the 106-74 setback. “We just didn’t battle,” forward Channing Frye told reporters. “Most of the year I think we’ve kind of started making our name on battling and getting stops. But against a good veteran team like (Cleveland) we have to be on point, and we weren’t on point.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors took both meetings last season by an average of 13.5 points.

2. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic has recorded six straight double-doubles and leads the league with 12.

3. Golden State has yet to have a game decided by fewer than five points this season.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Magic 96