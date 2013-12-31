Warriors 94, Magic 81: David Lee led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds as visiting Golden State topped Orlando to push its winning streak to six games.

Klay Thompson added 15 points and Kent Bazemore led the reserves with 12 points for the Warriors, who are enjoying their longest winning streak in six years. Andrew Bogut chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds as Golden State improved to 2-0 on its seven-game road trip.

Arron Afflalo scored 15 points and Jameer Nelson added 11 points and six assists as the Magic finished up a six-game homestand with a 2-4 mark. Glen Davis had 10 points for Orlando, which shot 38.2 percent and fell behind by 23 points at the half.

Thompson and Andre Iguodala each buried a 3-pointer during a 16-2 run in the first quarter that put the Warriors on top 22-10. The lead was 11 points at the end of the first quarter and swelled to 52-28 on Stephen Curry’s 3-pointer with 3:33 left in the half that capped a 10-0 burst.

The gap was 58-35 at the break and Golden State was up by 25 points early in the third quarter before Orlando found a rhythm. Nelson’s 3-pointer late in the period cut it to 72-57, and the Magic went into the final stanza down 74-59.

The deficit shrunk to 13 points early in the fourth but the Warriors never had to bring the starters back into the contest. Draymond Green’s layup pushed it back to 79-61 with 10:15 to play and Marreese Speights capped an 8-2 spurt with a jumper to make it 91-69 midway through the fourth.

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic suffered a sprained left ankle in the first quarter and did not return. The Warriors took advantage and built up a 56-37 advantage on the glass.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Golden State evened its road record at 9-9. … Warriors C Ognjen Kuzmic (broken hand) got into a game for the first time since Nov. 20 and scored two points in four minutes. … Afflalo had a six-game streak of reaching at least 20 points come to an end.