Preview: Warriors at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will be happy to see someone new on the opposing bench when they host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Mavericks are looking to get back on track after dropping both ends of a home-and-home set with Denver following a four-game winning streak. The Warriors snapped a three-game skid Tuesday, holding off New Orleans for a 102-101 road win.

The Warriors have been hampered by injuries but got a huge boost Tuesday from the return of forward Jermaine O‘Neal, who set season highs in points (18) and rebounds (eight) in 26 minutes. They also had a bit of luck on their side, as Eric Gordon’s open 3-pointer for the win rattled in and out. “These games are character builders for us because we’re trying to do something special,” O‘Neal told reporters. “Not every game is going to be easy for us.” Golden State took two of three from Dallas last season, winning the season series for only the third time since the 1999-2000 season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (9-6): Golden State’s offense has quieted recently, but the backcourt duo of Klay Thompson (21.2 points) and Stephen Curry (19.8 points, 8.9 assists) is still lighting it up. The bench has been thinned by injuries, and the starting five accounted for 89 of the team’s 102 points against New Orleans. The Warriors will get center Andrew Bogut back after serving a one-game suspension Tuesday, but forward Andre Iguodala is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Backup point guard Toney Douglass also is sidelined with a stress reaction in his left tibia.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (9-6): Dallas is coming off its first home loss of the season and is thriving in coach Rick Carlisle’s up-tempo system, averaging 105.7 points. Five players average double-digit scoring with Monta Ellis (23.5) and Dirk Nowitzki (20.7) leading the way. The Mavericks’ long-term prospects this season might depend on their bench, though, as three of their top four scorers are 35 or older, and Vince Carter is the only reserve who is providing consistent production.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors F David Lee has scored in double figures in a career-high 91 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the NBA.

2. Ellis, who played his first 6 1/2 NBA seasons for Golden State, has scored 18 or more points in every game this season.

3. Thompson is one of three players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points on 50 percent shooting, along with LeBron James and Blake Griffin.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 103, Warriors 99