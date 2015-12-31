Mavericks 114, Warriors 91

DALLAS -- The Golden State Warriors’ first game without NBA MVP Stephen Curry didn’t go well.

The Dallas Mavericks took full advantage of Curry sitting out with a lower left leg injury. The Mavs bolted to an early 17-point lead and led by as many as 30 in the 114-91 victory on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

An MRI taken Wednesday on Curry’s leg revealed no structural damage. Golden State opted to be cautious and hold him out. Curry will be a game-time decision on Thursday when the Warriors play at the Houston Rockets.

Dallas, winner of four in a row to improve to 19-13, led 60-42 at the half behind hot 3-point shooting and easy looks at the basket.

Golden State hadn’t been in that position all season, facing its largest halftime deficit. The Warriors trailed the Los Angeles Clippers by 14 points on Nov. 19 but roared back to win. In that game, Golden State had Curry, who finished with a game-high 40 points.

In this one, Curry was a helpless bystander and assistant coach Luke Walton, who continues to fill in for Kerr, basically was, too. He also had few options to turn to with forward Harrison Barnes, reserve guard Leandro Barbosa and reserve center Festus Ezeli all sidelined by injury.

Golden State needed guard Klay Thompson to step up and he had one of his worst nights of the season, going 4 of 15 from the floor, 1 of 4 on 3s and 1 of 2 from the free throw line for 10 points, his lowest output since Nov. 11. The Warriors didn’t have three players score in double figures until the final 90 seconds of the third quarter.

Not only did the Golden State offense stall without Curry running the show -- with 40.7 percent shooting from the floor and just seven made 3-pointers -- defensively it played uncharacteristically passive, giving Dallas easy looks at the rim.

Thirty-two of the Mavs’ 60 first-half points came in the paint, where they held a 22-point advantage at that point.

That didn’t change much in the third quarter as Dallas quickly opened a 70-46 lead that ballooned to 83-53 with less than five minutes left in the quarter.

The Mavs jumped on the Warriors early and kept the pressure on. Guard J.J. Barea, making his fourth consecutive start in place of injured Deron Williams, scored a game-high 23 points that included a Curry-like 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and six assists.

Mavs forward Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and eight rebounds, center ZaZa Pachulia posted his 17th double-double of the season with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and guards Wesley Matthews and Devin Harris each had 13 points and combined to go 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Dallas went 14-of-27 on 3s for a 21-point advantage.

The Warriors finished with five players in double figures. Reserve guard Ian Clark finished with 21 points after some garbage-time baskets. Forward Marreese Speights and swingman Andre Iguodala each had 12 points off the bench. Forward Draymond Green was limited to 11 points and nine rebounds.

NOTES: Mavericks G Deron Williams missed his fourth consecutive game with a strained right hamstring. Dallas entered Wednesday’s game 3-0 with Williams sidelined. G J.J. Barea continues to start in his place. ... Dallas coach Rick Carlisle called the Warriors’ record-breaking start to the season “completely remarkable,” noting they did it with coach Steve Kerr sidelined. ... Dallas ended a three-game homestand that included wins over Chicago and Milwaukee. The Mavs make a quick one-game stop at Miami on New Year’s Day. ... Injuries are taking a toll on Golden State. Not with the team on the road trip are F Harrison Barnes (ankle), G Leandro Barbosa (shoulder) and rookie Kevon Looney (hip). Backup C Festus Ezeli (right big toe) also did not play Wednesday.