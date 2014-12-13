Warriors win 15th straight

DALLAS -- Make it 15 wins in a row for the rollicking Golden State Warriors after they ripped through the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

If anybody thought the Mavericks and their juggernaut offense was ready to challenge the NBA’s hottest team, the Warriors put that notion to rest almost from the opening tip.

“We come in here and Dallas is the leading scoring team in the league, we have this winning streak going and this was a logical place for it to end,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Speaking from an impartial standpoint as an observer, I would say this is going to be a tough one, and our guys embraced that kind of challenge. Obviously, we started out as prepared as we could possibly be. The first quarter we can’t play any better and then from there it was like pulling teeth, but we got it done.”

Guard Stephen Curry scored 29 points and tallied eight assists for Golden State (20-2), and guard Klay Thompson scored 25 points.

Forward Draymond Green added 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots, and forward Harrison Barnes contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

“It’s fun. I mean obviously we’re winning, we’re doing it the right way and trying to get better as we go along,” Curry said. “I think if you critique this from the first five games of the win streak to these last five, I think we’re a better team. And that’s the good news of how we’re playing, so we have to keep that trend.”

The Mavericks (17-8) are 0-5 against the top seven teams in the Western Conference.

Guard Monta Ellis led Dallas with 24 points, five assists and three steals.

Forward Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points and eight rebounds. It was his 800th career regular-season game with at least 20 points, making him one of six players to reach that milestone.

Forward Richard Jefferson had 13 points with 13 rebounds and center Tyson Chandler came away with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Golden State jumped all over Dallas to lead 39-18 after the first quarter.

The Warriors shot 65.2 percent in the quarter as free-firing Thompson and Curry combined for five 3-pointers and outscored the Mavericks with 23 points.

“We can’t give up 39 points in the first quarter,” Ellis said. “They’re a great team. They’ve been playing awesome the whole season. That was the game though, in the first quarter. We’ve got to do better than that. There’s no excuses. We’ll look at the film tomorrow and see what it was. They came out strong and hit us. We can’t give up 40 points to a great team like that. Even when we make our runs, it’s still going to be hard. We got to do a better job.”

The onslaught continued into the second quarter, with the lead bulging to as many 28 points.

Dallas needed an 8-2 run to end the quarter simply to go into halftime down by 66-44. Thompson and Curry combined for 34 of the Warriors’ points, each scoring 17 in the first half.

The Mavericks appeared to be stuck in mud as the Warriors raced by for easy baskets and, even with center Andrew Bogut out because of a knee injury, took away almost everything the Mavericks hoped to do.

Dallas, playing without 3-point-shooting forward Chandler Parsons (back), shot just 37 percent and was 2 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Dallas had to hit rock bottom, trailing 70-44 in the third quarter, before finally starting to assert itself.

After Thompson drained a straightaway 3-pointer to start the half, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was hit with a technical foul for screaming about what he believed was an uncalled moving screen that freed Thompson.

That sequence sent a wave of energy through the team and the Mavericks went on an 11-1 run to cut the deficit to 77-64 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

But the mountain was too steep to climb.

Golden State gathered itself and closed the quarter with a 10-4 spurt to take an 87-68 lead into the fourth quarter.

Green scored 12 of his team’s 21 points in the quarter as the Warriors shot below 30 percent but wound up being outscored by only three points.

The Mavericks cut the deficit to 102-95 but ran out of time.

“They hit us with a lot of shot-making and a lot of good defense,” Carlisle said. “We just didn’t play well and, once we got hit back on our heels, we picked it up. You get out of a 21-point hole in the first 12 minutes, it’s just hard to do against a team that good. We’ve got to be all there from the very beginning until the very end. The first quarter did us in.”

NOTES: Warriors C Andrew Bogut missed Saturday’s game because of a right knee injury he sustained Monday against Minnesota. He has tendinitis in the knee and had it drained. He is expected to miss Sunday’s game at New Orleans before being re-evaluated Monday. Festus Ezeli started in Bogut’s place. ... Mavericks F Chandler Parsons missed the game because of lower back soreness. Parsons injured his back earlier this week at Memphis and had to overcome severe spasms in order to finish Wednesday’s game against New Orleans. Richard Jefferson got the start at small forward. ... Mavericks G Jameer Nelson returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday’s game because of soreness in his right shoulder. ... Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said PG Raymond Felton, who has yet to play this season because of ankle injuries and a five-game suspension, is getting closer to returning, but was not available to play against Golden State. ... Dallas, coming off a two-day layoff, gets two more days off before starting a two-game trip at New York on Tuesday ... The Warriors continue a difficult road stretch with a game at New Orleans on Sunday and then at Memphis on Tuesday.