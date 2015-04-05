Warriors roll to home-court advantage through postseason

DALLAS -- Golden State coach Steve Kerr enjoyed one of the two gifts he received after the Warriors locked down home-court advantage throughout the playoffs Saturday night.

“The ball was great, the Gatorade not so much,” Kerr said after a postgame celebration in the locker room. “But still pretty fun, pretty fun. Great scene in there. And I wasn’t really thinking about the significance of the record, those guys were. They presented me the ball, and how lucky am I to coach these guys in my first year? Ridiculous.”

Golden State extended its winning streak to 12 by blasting the Dallas Mavericks 123-110 at American Airlines Center. Kerr’s team has beaten nine opponents during their unbeaten run by at least 13 points.

The Warriors (63-13) need one more win to clinch the league’s best record, and hold the tiebreaker edge over Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta.

With the home-court wrapped up, there isn’t much else for the league’s best team to play for before the postseason. Don’t expect the Warriors to let up.

”We are all about winning,“ said star guard and MVP candidate Stephen Curry, who presented Kerr the game ball. ”We had a pretty good season obviously, but these last few games we’re still focused on continuing to develop the winning mentality and use every opportunity to get a little bit better.

“Tonight was another step in the right direction. We celebrated for coach’s big moment. There are a lot of rookie head coaches in this league and his stands alone now. It’s pretty special and we wanted to acknowledge that and lock up the No. 1 seed overall in the playoffs. It’s been a good time and we want to stay focus and not be stagnant going into the playoffs.”

Golden State does get the defending champion San Antonio Spurs next Saturday night in the second game of a three-game road trip that ends the following Tuesday at New Orleans.

The Mavericks are well aware of Golden State’s dominance. Dallas was swept in the four-game season series and has lost the last seven overall, the longest losing skid to the Warriors in more than 20 years.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson led a balanced Golden State attack with 21 points on 7-for-21 shooting. The Warriors didn’t shoot it particularly well (45.3 percent), but they never trailed in improving to 28-11 on the road.

Dallas (46-31) appears destined to enter the playoffs as the seventh seed, but there are some troubling trends afoot with the regular season down to five games.

The Mavs have dropped six of their last eight and are 6-16 this season against the top six teams in the West. Luckily, Dallas faces only one playoff squad down the stretch.

“We still have time to get it in gear,” Dallas backup center Amar‘e Stoudemire said. “It’s a matter of focusing and keying in on the small things that we need to improve on, and we’ll go from there.”

After opening up an 18-point lead early in the third quarter, the Warriors were never really threatened in the second half by Dallas. Golden State beat the Mavs three times by double figures this season.

A pair of reserves -- forward Andre Iguodala and center Marreese Speights -- scored 18 points apiece for the Warriors. Small forward Harrison Barnes added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Curry scored 11 in 27 low-stress minutes. Center Andrew Bogut grabbed 11 boards.

The Mavericks came into the night without small forward Chandler Parsons, who is dealing a swollen knee. Dallas also lost starting point guard Rajon Rondo to a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter.

“We don’t think it’s serious,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said of Rondo’s injury.

Power forward Dirk Nowitzki scored a team-high 18 to lead six Mavs in double figures. Shooting guard Monta Ellis had 14 points against his former team. Small forward Richard Jefferson scored 13 in Parsons’ place.

The Mavericks have three days off to lick their wounds before welcoming Phoenix to Dallas on Wednesday.

The Warriors got out of the gates quick and played from ahead throughout the first half. Golden State opened up as much as a 12-point lead in the second quarter and closed the half with Speights’ 40-footer 3-point heave at the buzzer for a 59-48 edge.

Curry had a team-high 10 points at the break for the visitors, who did an excellent job of sharing the ball and the scoring load. Six other Warriors had at least five points.

Dallas shot only 37.2 percent in the first half. Ellis, Chandler and Jefferson each scored eight. Nowitzki logged only six minutes after picking up three early fouls.

NOTES: Dallas F Chandler Parsons originally hurt his knee in Sunday’s loss at Indiana and re-aggravated it in each of the last two games. Tests revealed no structural damage. ... Golden State G Stephen Curry admitted being surprised that former Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson endorsed Houston G James Harden as the league MVP. “It didn’t really hurt my feelings because it’s not like he was actually casting a vote officially, but it was just very surprising,” Curry said. ... Warriors F Draymond Green returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a shin injury.