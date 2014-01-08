Preview: Warriors at Nets

The Golden State Warriors are making a run at history and will try to break the club record with their eighth consecutive road victory when they finish up a seven-game trip at the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Warriors are enjoying the NBA’s longest current winning streak and matched the franchise record with their seventh straight road win at Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Nets are riding their longest winning streak of the season at three in a row.

Brooklyn has held its last three opponents to an average of 87 points as the defense attempts to make up for the lack of punch at the other end with Brook Lopez (foot) and Deron Williams (ankle) out. Williams, who missed Monday’s 91-86 win over Atlanta, was wearing a walking boot and receiving treatment early in the week and is not expected to play against Golden State. The Warriors know a little bit about defense as well and improved to 12-3 when holding an opponent under 40 percent shooting in Tuesday’s 101-80 win over the Bucks. Only the Indiana Pacers have held more opponents under 40 percent from the field.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (24-13): David Lee put up 22 points and 18 rebounds in the win over Milwaukee and is excited for the future of the team. “I think our team is playing more consistent basketball,” Lee said. “Everybody is stepping up when they need to step up. Just really excited for this group of guys that we can make this happen.” Health has a lot to do with the Warriors’ current run, and the starting five of Lee, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Bogut and Andre Iguodala have started each of the 10 games and are getting a chance to gel at both ends after an injury to Iguodala led to some struggles.

ABOUT THE NETS (13-21): Brooklyn would like that same sort of consistency as far as health is concerned, but Williams’ ankles, Lopez’s feet and Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s age is making it tough to find. Shaun Livingston stepped into Williams’ spot on Monday and scored 12 points while Mirza Teletovic took on some of the scoring load with 16 points. “This group is playing with a lot of energy and effort,” coach Jason Kidd said. “But I think the big thing is our trust.” That trust is evident on the defensive end, where Brooklyn forced 18 turnovers against the Hawks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors’ franchise record is 11 straight wins, set in the 1971-72 season.

2. Golden State took both meetings last season, and Lee went for 30 points and 15 rebounds in the 109-102 triumph in Brooklyn.

3. Nets G Joe Johnson had been held under 10 points in five straight games before breaking out with 23 on Monday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 97, Nets 92