Preview: Warriors at Nets

The Golden State Warriors don’t get much time to celebrate an epic road comeback as they are back on the hardwood against the host Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Golden State trailed by 26 points near the midway point of the second quarter on Sunday before rallying to post a 106-101 victory over the Boston Celtics. Golden State has won seven of its last nine games and the contest at Brooklyn completes a stretch in which the Warriors play 10 of 11 games on the road.

Brooklyn is part of a four-team tussle for the eighth and final Eastern Conference spot – the Indiana Pacers are currently ahead by three percentage points with the Charlotte Hornets and Boston also in the mix. The Nets went 3-5 on an eight-game road trip that concluded with a 104-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday and will be playing at home for the first time since Feb. 6. “The last one on a road trip when you’ve been gone for a month is sometimes the hardest because you’re just so ready to get home,” Nets point guard Deron Williams told reporters. “So I’m really proud of how we fought and got the win.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. CSN Bay Area (Golden State), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (46-11): Golden State went the hard route against Boston but coach Steve Kerr wasn’t the least bit anxious over how the first 17 minutes of the game went. “This was a fun challenge for us,” Kerr told reporters. “If we lost, it wouldn’t have been the end of the world, but we were down and we came back. I was happy that we showed good poise.” Guard Stephen Curry scored 37 points for his second 30-point outing in four games and he has shot over 60 percent from the field in three of them.

ABOUT THE NETS (24-33): Williams had 25 points and six assists in the victory over Dallas and has scored in double figures in six straight games. It marked just the third time all season that Williams scored 20 or more points and he was also on the mark from long range with four 3-pointers. Prior to the streak of double-digit outings, Williams was just 2-of-22 shooting over a three-game stretch in which he scored a total of eight points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State has won 10 of the past 14 meetings, including a 107-99 victory on Nov. 13.

2. Nets C Mason Plumlee had 14 points and 10 rebounds against Dallas for his 12th double-double of the season.

3. The Warriors rallied from 22 to beat Dallas earlier season and also won after trailing Toronto by 27 last season.

PREDICTION: Warriors 105, Nets 100