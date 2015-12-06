Preview: Warriors at Nets

One of Golden State’s toughest tests in its phenomenal 21-0 start was, surprisingly, a home game against Brooklyn earlier this season. After keeping alive their unbeaten streak with another escape act, the Warriors continue a seven-game road trip by visiting the Nets on Sunday.

Golden State made its final 11 free throws to hang on for a 112-109 win at Toronto on Saturday, riding 44 points from Stephen Curry to its 25th straight win in the regular season -- dating back to 2014-15 -- and securing the best start in major professional sports history. The 25-game run leaves the Warriors two victories behind the 2012-13 Miami Heat for the second-longest winning streak in NBA history, and eight from matching the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers. It nearly came to an end much sooner when the Nets stormed into Oakland on Nov. 14 and pushed Golden State to overtime before dropping a 107-99 decision. Brooklyn fell to 1-9 that day but has gone a more respectable 4-5 since, although it offered little resistance in a 17-point loss at New York on Friday.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (21-0): Two of Golden State’s three wins on the road trip have come by exactly three points as opponents line up looking to be the one to end the streak. Curry, who is averaging 35.1 points in 34.1 minutes in road games, once again proved to be too much to handle for Toronto, nailing nine 3-pointers - including three in a 14-point fourth quarter. “Every night is a new battle,” Curry, who was supported by Klay Thompson (26 points) and Draymond Green (16), told reporters.

ABOUT THE NETS (5-14): Brooklyn had a rough Friday night in Madison Square Garden and then failed to get through Saturday’s practice without more bad news, as standout rookie Rondae Hollis-Jefferson suffered a sprained ankle that has him questionable for this one. Hollis-Jefferson had 13 rebounds and two steals, and was the only Net to have a positive plus-minus rating in the loss at Golden State last month. Reserve big man Andrea Bargnani is expected to miss his third straight game with a hamstring.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Curry has scored at least 40 points in seven of 21 games.

2. Warriors C Andrew Bogut missed Saturday’s win due to back spasms.

3. The contest marks the first of six straight at home for the Nets.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Nets 97