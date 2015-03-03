Jack jumper gives Nets last-second win over Warriors

NEW YORK -- With the game tied at 108-108 and the clock winding down in regulation Monday night against the NBA’s top team, the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets head coach Lionel Hollins knew exactly where he wanted the ball to be -- in guard Jarrett Jack’s hands.

“He looked in my eyes and said, ‘Coach, give me the ball,'” Hollins said of Jack, who drained a foul-line jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining to give the Nets their second straight win, a 110-108 decision over the Warriors Monday night at the Barclays Center.

“We were floundering a little and everyone had their chance,” Hollins said. “Jarrett did the same thing against the Clippers (in a 102-100 win Feb. 2), so we decided to go that way again. He got a good look and that’s all we were hoping for. He got us the win so we could all go home happy.”

Jack, who scored nine points, said that the play was drawn up for him to either shoot or pass it down low.

“I think that was the design,” said Jack, who hit his third game-winning shot of the season. “We had the pick-and-roll and I had to make a play. I got into one of my rhythm spots and knocked it down. It’s all about being ready. I didn’t have a huge game shooting the ball. I just had to stay ready.”

Center Brook Lopez scored a game-high 26 points off the bench to pace the Nets (25-33), who also received 22 points from Deron Williams and 16 points from Alan Anderson, who remains part of the team’s newfangled starting lineup.

“Deron has been superb since the All-Star break,” Hollins said. “Every part of his game is better. He’s attacking better and making everyone better.”

Brooklyn drew even with Miami for eighth place and the final playoff berth in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Thaddeus Young, acquired last week in a trade for Kevin Garnett, had 14 points for the winners.

“We just had to stay together as a team,” said Young, who watched his team blow a 10-point lead late, only to win in the closing seconds. “We stayed focused. We were a little sluggish in the closing minutes, but we did what we were supposed to do. Jarrett made a great shot.”

Jack hit a corner jumper with 1.3 seconds left to beat the Clippers last month.

Andrew Bogut had a season-high 16 points and rookie center Festus Ezeli had 14 to pace the Warriors (46-12), who had to endure off nights from their All-Star backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The two sharpshooters combined to shoot 11-of-33 from the floor.

Curry scored 26 points, but most of that came in a frantic fourth-quarter comeback. Thompson (3-of-17) scored just seven points.

The Nets led by 10, but Curry drained two straight 3-pointers to cut the lead to 108-105 with 2:23 remaining. Curry then drained a jumper to tie the game at 108-108 with 1:23 left. Jack then hit the game-winner with the clock winding down.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn’t too upset with the setback.

“If we were fighting for a playoff spot, then I might be grinding it out a little bit more,” Kerr said. “But we’re in control right now. We wanted to keep it close in the first half and then maybe take a shot in the fourth quarter. That’s what happened. We got the game in position to where we could win. We have to make shots and finish things off when you get that close.”

Playing their first home game in almost a month, the Nets came out on fire, connecting on eight straight field-goal attempts and 10 of their first 13 shots from the floor.

The Nets scored 10 straight points in the first period, taking a 26-16 lead on a jumper from Lopez. The Nets led, 33-23, at the end of the first period.

The Nets led 57-51 at the break. Lopez had 16 points to pace the Nets.

The Nets continued to hold the lead through three periods, taking an 86-80 lead into the final stanza. Lopez had 22 to lead all scorers, with Williams adding 21, including four buckets from 3-point range.

“A win like this keeps us going in a positive direction,” said Hollins, who revamped the team’s starting rotation after Garnett was traded and Young brought in. “We have positive energy and positive vibes.”

Thanks to the man who has the propensity to hit the big shot.

“I have a lot of friends on that team,” said Jack, who used to play for the Warriors. “They’re the best team in the league. It’s our first time back in our building in a while. We knew what was at stake.”

NOTES: Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes his team will stand pat and do nothing at the NBA trading deadline March 18. “I like our roster,” Kerr said before the game. “We’ve obviously had a lot of success with the roster we have. We have a lot of different options, a lot of flexibility. We’ve had talks, but nothing much of substance. So I think we’re set before the trading deadline.” --- Kerr said he was happy to return to the Barclays Center, where Warriors G Curry won the 3-point shooting contest during All-Star weekend two weeks ago. “We were hoping for a 1-2 finish,” said Kerr, referring to Warrior teammates Curry and Klay Thompson. “It was a thrill to be here and see that.”... Nets rookie G Markel Brown continues to remain in the starting lineup, playing alongside PG Deron Williams. Brown has started the last four games and is averaging 9.3 points and nearly six rebounds in those games. ... The Nets will not play starting C Mason Plumlee and reserve C Brook Lopez on the floor at the same time for the time being. ... After being away for eight straight games, the Nets began a streak of five consecutive home games.