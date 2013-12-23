Preview: Warriors at Nuggets

The slumping Denver Nuggets are having issues at home right now - a problem that could date back to last spring’s first-round playoff series. The Nuggets dropped Game 2 of that series at home to the Golden State Warriors before losing in six games and will be looking for some revenge when they host the Warriors on Monday. Denver was an NBA-best 38-3 at home during the 2012-13 regular season but just 2-1 in the playoffs and 7-5 in the current campaign.

The Nuggets matched their total from last season on the last homestand alone, dropping three of four before going out on the road and getting crushed 112-91 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Golden State is trying to string some wins together and cruised past the depleted Los Angeles Lakers at home on Saturday. The Warriors spread Denver out and went crazy from 3-point range behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson last spring, and the Nuggets lost their best perimeter defender - Andre Iguodala - to Golden State over the summer.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (15-13): Curry thrust himself into the national spotlight with his performance in the Nuggets series last spring, starting with a 30-point, 13-assist effort in the 131-117 Game 2 victory in Denver that allowed Golden State to steal homecourt advantage. The star guard had a string of 12 straight games scoring 20 or more points come to an end on Saturday but contributed 18 points and nine assists to a 102-83 triumph over the Lakers. Iguodala got off to a hot start with his new team before missing 12 games with a hamstring strain and has been slowly working his way back in the last three games, averaging 24.3 minutes and shooting 35.7 percent.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (14-12): Denver went through several changes after that quick postseason exit, including switching head coaches. New coach Bryan Shaw is having some trouble getting his team to play at both ends and the Nuggets have dropped three straight and six of their last nine after a hot stretch bridging November and December. Denver’s roster took a blow in Saturday’s contest when Kenneth Faried went down three minutes into the contest with an ankle injury. He is considered day-to-day.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nuggets took three of the four regular-season meetings in 2012-13, including both at home.

2. Golden State C Andrew Bogut grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds on Saturday and has hit double figures on the glass in eight straight.

3. Denver PG Ty Lawson is struggling to 11 points on 37.8 percent shooting over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Nuggets 98