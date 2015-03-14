Nuggets take care of short-handed Warriors

DENVER -- Kenneth Faried applauded the Golden State Warriors for resting their stars. Then the forward went out and dominated the rest of their team in another statement win for the Denver Nuggets.

Faried had 24 points and 17 rebounds, forward Danilo Gallinari also scored 24 and the Nuggets beat the self-depleted Warriors 114-103 on Friday night.

Guards Randy Foye (20 points) and Jameer Nelson (17 points) also scored in double figures as the Nuggets rallied in the fourth to win their third straight. The last two wins have come against the top teams in each conference.

Guard Justin Holiday had a career-high 23 points in his first start for the Warriors (51-13), who sat two-thirds of their starting lineup and lost for the first time in seven games.

“Great effort,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We had a chance, fought hard, just ran out of gas.”

With his team comfortably atop the Western Conference, Kerr rested All-Star guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, forward Andre Iguodala and center Andrew Bogut. Golden State was also without forward Marreese Speights, who was serving a league-issued one-game suspension.

That left the Warriors with nine players, but Kerr defended resting his players. Kerr acknowledged fans’ criticism was fair but he had to think of the “welfare of his team” by sitting his tired stars.

Faried agreed with Kerr’s strategy.

“I think it’s smart,” he said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the NBA and they’re going to make the playoffs. They’re going to do what they need to in order to keep their players fresh for a playoff run. I respect them for it. At the same time, we wanted to play against all of them.”

Nuggets coach Melvin Hunt didn’t take offense to the move, saying his team would “respond like pros.”

His team did, and eclipsed the 100-point mark again. Denver scored at least 100 points in all seven games since Hunt replaced Brian Shaw.

“We knew where we could be,” Faried said. “We knew from the beginning of the season. We just needed the right lineups out there. I commend Melvin Hunt. He’s a great coach at the helm.”

Asked if Hunt should get strong consideration for the permanent job, Faried emphatically said, “Hire him. Head coach. Hire him.”

Denver (25-41) jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter despite guard Ty Lawson not playing due to illness. The Warriors got within 55-54 on center David Lee’s bank shot with 1:08 left in the second quarter, but two 3-pointers by Nelson pushed Denver’s lead to 62-54 at halftime.

The Nuggets led by 12 in the third quarter before the Warriors made a run. Guard Leandro Barbosa hit a 3-pointer and a layup and forward James McAdoo’s dunk late in the period gave Golden State an 83-82 lead, its first of the game.

The Warriors were up as many as seven in the fourth but Denver rallied. Foye hit two free throws and a 3-pointer and Nelson hit another from long range to give the Nuggets a 101-99 lead with 3:30 left. The teams traded dunks and then Foye hit another 3-pointer and forward Wilson Chandler hit a fade-away jumper in the lane to make it 108-101.

“Our guys wanted to win this game,” Hunt said. “They were a little disappointed that we played so poorly in the third quarter so we were going to make sure we came out and left everything on the floor in the fourth quarter.”

Gallinari’s dunk capped a 17-2 run that gave Denver the win.

Even in the loss, the Warriors felt good about the effort, which included a season-low eight turnovers.

“It never feels good losing,” guard Shaun Livingston said. “I don’t believe in moral victories, but we played hard.”

NOTES: Besides G Ty Lawson missing the game, Nuggets F Darrell Arthur did not play. He has been battling a right calf injury since Feb. 25 against Phoenix. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he knew sitting G Stephen Curry and G Klay Thompson was the right move when both players quickly agreed a night off was needed. “Those guys generally want to play every single night,” Kerr said. “When I went to them and asked they were very agreeable, and that’s when we knew.” ... Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic played nine minutes after missing eight games with a sprained right ankle.