Warriors in record book after defeating Nuggets

DENVER -- Golden State has embraced its run at history. Now the Warriors have a chance to stand alone in the NBA record books.

Guard Klay Thompson scored 21 points, guard Stephen Curry had 19 points and seven assists, and Golden State won its 15th straight to match the best start in league history with a 118-105 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

“It’s a huge accomplishment coming off a championship and taking care of business 15 straight times to start the season,” Curry said. “You couldn’t ask for a better start, obviously.”

The Warriors are the third NBA team to start the season 15-0 and the first defending champion to do so. The 1948-49 Washington Capitals and the 1993-94 Houston Rockets also began with 15 straight wins. The Rockets went on to win their first of two consecutive NBA titles that season.

The Warriors haven’t avoided talking about their record-setting start, choosing to acknowledge it often as the wins piled up.

“Maybe two games ago it became a real conversation in the locker room,” Curry said. “Now that we’re at 15 let’s get 16.”

Golden State will go for the record at home Tuesday against the Lakers.

The Warriors are at the cusp of history without head coach Steve Kerr, who is recovering from two offseason back surgeries. Interim coach Luke Walton has kept in constant communication with Kerr and credits Kerr’s system for the success, as do the players.

“All we’re doing is following his leadership,” Walton said. “I‘m just glad to not be letting my boss Steve down.”

Forward Darrell Arthur, who started because forward Kenneth Faried was out with a sprained left ankle, led Denver with a season-high 21 points. Forward Danilo Gallinari and guard Will Barton had 19 points each and guard Emmanuel Mudiay had 17 points and eight assists for the Nuggets (6-8).

“Darrell was terrific,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He comes out 9-of-12, 21 points, eight rebounds. Darrell stepped up and had a heck of a game.”

The Nuggets wanted to be the team to stop the streak but couldn’t keep up with the reigning champions.

“Personally, I cared a lot,” Mudiay said. “I wanted to stop the streak just because I hate records being set on me or any of my teammates.”

Curry took just 16 shots for his season low in points, but the Warriors didn’t need the MVP to hand the Nuggets their third straight loss. He scored nine points in the third quarter when the Warriors extended their halftime lead to 91-79.

Golden State built on the lead with the starters on the bench at the start of the fourth. Forward Andre Iguodala and guard Leandro Barbosa hit jumpers to make it a 16-point game. After Mudiay and Barton brought Denver within 11, reserve guard Ian Clark converted two running layups to make it 99-84 with 9:09 left and the Warriors’ bench erupted in celebration.

“You love to see everybody contribute to the game,” Curry said. “When Ian got in there he tried to make some plays. Two straight layups opened the game up.”

The Warriors led by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.

Walton said he was glad to limit Curry’s minutes. He played just 28, one more than his fewest this season, and he got some valuable rest.

“He looked tired out there,” Walton said. “It’s hard to play in Denver. A lot of our guys looked tired. We have a great bench and it’s a perfect chance to get them extra minutes.”

Both teams shot well from the field in the high-scoring first half. The Warriors had 21 of their 35 assists in the first half and Thompson scored 16 to help Golden State lead 64-58 at the break.

Warriors entered Sunday averaging 29 free-throw attempts per game but shot just 13. Their first attempt came with 6:51 left in the second quarter.

NOTES: F Darrell Arthur made his first start of the season. He got the nod after F Kenneth Faried was ruled out with an injured left ankle. ... Warriors G/F Andre Iguodala averaged 13 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds for Denver in 2012-13. He was dealt to the Warriors in July 2013 in a three-team trade. ... Nuggets C Joffrey Lauvergne (low back strain) continues to sit. Lauvergne missed his 11th consecutive game and is at least two weeks from returning to action. ... The Warriors are the last unbeaten team in the NBA for the second season in a row.