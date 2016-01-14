Warriors suffer rare loss, fall to Nuggets

DENVER -- Stephen Curry is the reigning MVP, but for one night, forward Draymond Green showed he might be more valuable to the Golden State Warriors.

With Green in street clothes, forward Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and had a key steal in the final 10 seconds Wednesday, and the Denver Nuggets handed Golden State a rare defeat, 112-110.

Guard Will Barton finished with 21 points for the Nuggets (15-24).

Curry scored 38 points for the Warriors (36-3). The visitors’ march to a historic season took a hit against a scrappy Nuggets team that had lost four in a row to Golden State.

The win ranks with the Nuggets’ Feb. 4, 1996 victory that ended Chicago’s 18-game winning streak. The Bulls finished 72-10 that season -- the best mark in NBA history, and the record the Warriors are chasing.

Green, Golden State’s do-everything forward, sat out a game for the first time this season as a scheduled day of rest. Golden State missed his 15.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists -- as well as his energy and toughness.

“He has a very impactful skill set,” Curry said. “Offensively it wasn’t an issue. Defensively, his versatility was something we missed.”

Especially against Gallinari, whose 19 free-throw attempts were one fewer than the entire Golden State team. Gallinari scored 17 points from the line but his miss with 3.1 seconds left gave the Warriors one last chance. Guard Klay Thompson missed a fall-away jumper at the buzzer, and the Nuggets escaped.

“It means a lot against the defending champs,” Gallinari said. “It’s a very good win but in two days we play another team. We can’t really think about this win too much.”

They were enjoying it in the moment after surviving Curry in the fourth. The guard was 6-for-17 from the field through the first three but went 7-for-8 in the fourth and scored 20 points.

“It was a rough night to start with but confidence never wavers,” he said. “Just one possession short.”

The Nuggets led by 11 after forward Darrell Arthur’s dunk with 6:56 left, but then Curry heated up. He hit a 3-pointer, three free throws and two driving layups to cut Denver’s lead to 102-95 with 2:40 left.

Curry’s fourth 3-pointer of the night made it 104-100 with 1:44 left, but Barton answered with a 3-pointer.

Curry hit another layup, but Arthur sank a 20-footer to make it 109-102. Golden State forward Harrison Barnes (18 points) hit a layup and Curry drained a pull-up jumper from 33 feet to make it 109-107 with 37 seconds left.

“That fourth quarter, a barrage of 3s, and then Steph stepped over half court and made one,” Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried said. “I was like, ‘Not this again.'”

After Gallinari had his drive blocked with 16.8 seconds left, he stole the ball from Curry -- the last of his eight turnovers -- and Denver guard Gary Harris hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds left.

“It was a great opportunity to tie the game or take the lead,” Curry said. “Got stuck between looking for the open man and handling the ball, one little mishandle and Gallinari got it.”

Thompson (17 points) hit a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left to make it a one-point game.

“We had a tremendous effort the last half of the fourth quarter to give ourselves a chance to win,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. “For a championship team and for what we’re trying to accomplish, we didn’t play hard enough or smart enough for a majority of the game.”

Curry missed six of his first seven shots and had 11 points at halftime, when the Warriors trailed 55-54.

Golden State scored eight straight early in the third to go up by six, but Denver went on a 23-7 run to lead 83-73 heading into the fourth.

Denver center Jusuf Nurkic left the game early in the fourth when he rolled his ankle after hitting the floor hard on a block attempt. He will have an MRI on Thursday.

NOTES: Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said F Draymond Green always wants to play but was OK with sitting out Wednesday’s game. ... Nuggets F J.J. Hickson had a root canal and was not active. ... Walton said he talks with head coach Steve Kerr daily, but there is no timetable for Kerr to return to the bench. Kerr has been sidelined all season with complications stemming from two offseason back surgeries. “It’s when he gets to a certain level, but he doesn’t know when that will be,” Walton said. ... Denver signed G Sean Kilpatrick to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Kilpatrick averaged 27.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for Delaware of the NBA D-League.