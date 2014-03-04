Preview: Warriors at Pacers

The Golden State Warriors have yet to gain any traction on a six-game jaunt through the Eastern Conference. They may not have much luck Tuesday as they prepare to face the East-leading Pacers in Indiana. The Warriors dropped to 2-2 on their trek following Sunday’s 104-98 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and now prepare for the challenge of tangling with a Pacers team that improved to 29-3 at home with Sunday’s 94-91 triumph over the Utah Jazz.

While the Warriors find themselves considerable underdogs versus the formidable Pacers, at least they’ll have a full complement of frontcourt players. Jermaine O‘Neal rejoins the team and will be in the lineup Tuesday night after a misplaced passport prevented him from making the trip to Toronto. O‘Neal, Andrew Bogut and the rest of Golden State’s big men will have their hands full with Indiana’s frontcourt duo of seven-footer Roy Hibbert and the versatile David West.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Midwest (Indiana)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (36-24): Guard Stephen Curry was his usual explosive self against the Raptors - pouring in a game-high 34 points while racking up seven assists - but he didn’t get much help. Aside from David Lee’s 20-point, 11-rebound contribution, no other Golden State player shone; Klay Thompson had 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting, while Andre Iguodala took just four shots and finished with eight points. That lack of support has been a major issue for the Warriors, who are a pedestrian 6-9 when Curry scores 30 or more points this season.

ABOUT THE PACERS (46-13): It’s a far different story in Indiana, which has its own high-volume scoring star in Paul George. The 23-year-old swingman is enjoying a career season, averaging 22.6 points while reaching the 30-point plateau on 10 occasions so far. And unlike Golden State, the Pacers actually thrive when George is filling the basket - going 7-3 in those games, thanks in large part to the scoring contributions of shooting guard Lance Stephenson (14.2 points), West (13.9) and Hibbert (11.5).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers prevailed 102-94 in their earlier meeting Jan. 20 at Golden State.

2. Curry averages 17.3 points in eight career games versus Indiana.

3. The Pacers are 17-7 against the West, while the Warriors are 15-8 versus the East.

PREDICTION: Pacers 101, Warriors 97