Warriors up to 23-0, counting after beating Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Known affectionately as “The Splash Brothers” for their prolific shooting, Golden State guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were more like a tidal wave Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson, who rolled an ankle late in the game, scored 29 of his season-high 39 during a 79-point first half, and Golden State improved to 23-0 with a 131-123 victory against Indiana.

Including the end of last season, Golden State earned its 27th consecutive regular-season victory, tying the 2012-13 Miami Heat for the second-longest winning streak in NBA history. The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers won 33 consecutive regular-season games.

Thompson made eight of 10 shots from 3-point range during the first 24 minutes, when the reigning NBA champion Warriors led by as many as 22 points. Through three periods, Thompson and Curry had 62 combined points, Curry finished with 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

“Our guys were locked in,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. “They were excited about this game tonight. We were thrilled with the way we played during the first three quarters. I don’t think there is any pressure on us. Our guys are having fun.”

After the game, Thompson said he rolled an ankle stepping on another player’s foot, and while he expects it to be bruised and sore for several days, he does not expect to miss extended time. The Warriors play Friday night at Boston.

“Tonight, I was very selective with my shots,” Thompson said. “I was taking my shots in rhythm. I just happened to get a lot of great looks. It’s a great feeling. I felt like I was due for a game like that. I will be alright, although I will be sore. But we just have to keep this going for as long as we can.”

Through the first three quarters Tuesday, when the Warriors led 111-83, Golden State made 44 of 71 field goal attempts (62 percent). The Warriors finished 52 of 95 (54.7 percent), including 16 of 36 from 3-point range.

Curry called Thompson’s first half unbelievable.

“He had eight 3s at the half,” Curry said. “That is amazing. You could see the look in his eyes. When he has that look, he is going to have his confidence all night. All it takes is for a couple of shots to go in.”

Last season, Thompson scored 40 and 39 in two games against the Pacers (12-8), who have lost three in a row, giving up 122 points or more in each of the three defeats.

“We play an up-tempo style, which means games can get into the 100s on each side, but we still have to involve our defensive principles,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “Our transition defense was poor early in the game, and we gave Klay a chance to hit a couple of 3s early, and then he really got going. This (Golden State) team can teach you a lot of lessons.”

Warriors center Andrew Bogut contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, forward Brandon Rush had 13 points and center Festus Zeelie finished with 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Paul George led Indiana with 33 points, and C.J. Miles added 24. George Hill and Chase Budinger each added 12, and Jordan Hill had 10 points.

A Thompson baseline jumper with 3:49 left in the third quarter gave Golden State a 100-74 lead.

The Warriors literally staged an opening-half offensive clinic, making 30 of 48 field goal attempts (62.5 percent) and scoring a season-high 79 points.

Thompson and Curry combined for 45 first-half points, making 15 of 25 shots, including 11 of 20 from 3-point range.

Trailing 21-15 with 6:35 remaining in the first quarter, Golden State scored 22 consecutive points, including two Thompson 3-pointers and one from Curry. With 1:36 left in the period, the Warriors led 37-21.

“When they go on runs like that one, they go on runs with 3-pointers,” Miles said. “They shot the ball extremely well in the first half. Thompson and Curry always shoot extremely well, and when they got on that run, we lost them in coverage several times.”

George had 18 first-half points for Indiana, which shot 42 percent during the opening two quarters (21 of 50).

Golden State out rebounded Indiana 23-20, getting six from center Andrew Bogut.

NOTES: The Warriors were without F Harrison Barnes (13.4 points) because of a sprained left ankle. ... Indiana was without F/C Myles Turner (fractured left thumb). ... Tuesday’s game was Golden State’s 13th on the road to go along with only 10 at home. ... Of Indiana’s first 19 games, 11 were on the road. ... Before losing back-to-back road games at Portland and Utah, Indiana won six in a row and nine of 10 prior to Tuesday. ... Golden State entered leading the NBA in scoring (115.1), field goal percentage (49.3), 3-point field goal percentage (43.7), opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (30.5) and assists per game (28.9). ... Indiana is second in 3-point field goal percentage (40.1) and second in opponents’ turnovers per game (17.3). ... The Warriors and Pacers split last season’s two meetings, each winning at home. ... Pacers’ G Monta Ellis played for Golden State from 2005-2012, averaging 19.6 points in 413 games, including 334 starts.