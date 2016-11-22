Warriors run away from injury-plagued Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's difficult enough to challenge the Golden State Warriors with a full complement of healthy players.

The Indiana Pacers weren't close to full strength on Monday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse and outcome was predictable.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points as Golden State dominated the short-handed Pacers 120-83.

The Pacers (7-8) played without starters Paul George (ankle), Myles Turner (ankle) and sixth man C.J. Miles (knee). They also lost starting guard Jeff Teague with a right ankle sprain during the third quarter.

Thompson led Golden State with 25 points, Curry had 22, Durant scored 14 and Draymond Green added 10. The Warriors finished with a season-high 60 rebounds, 11 more than the cold-shooting Pacers (33 of 103, 32 percent).

Rodney Stuckey led Indiana with 21 points, Thaddeus Young added 14 and Teague had 11 before being injured.

The Warriors (12-2) completed a four-game road trip sweep, also winning at Toronto, Boston and Milwaukee. Golden State is 8-1 on the road and has won eight in a row overall.

"What a great trip," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "I thought we really defended well tonight and we moved the ball extremely well. We contested lots of shots and blocked 10 of them. We're getting those blocks from different people.

"It's also great to see how well Kevin is defending. He was really good at that end tonight."

The 37-point loss is the Pacers' worst this season, replacing a 22-point setback on Nov. 7 at Charlotte. Indiana was playing the second of a back to back, having won in overtime on Sunday night at Oklahoma City. Golden State enjoyed an off day Sunday in Indianapolis.

"Regardless of it being a back to back, we have to move on from this," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. "We just didn't have it. Our legs were gone. They beat us to the basket almost any time they wanted.

"They picked us apart on one end, and our offense got stagnant on the other."

McMillan said the Pacers' training staff told him Teague could have returned to action after twisting the ankle, but with a 30-point deficit, McMillan opted to not risk further injury.

A 39-point third quarter, during which Curry scored 10 and Thompson added nine, pushed the Warriors' lead to 100-71 with 12 minutes remaining. Golden State shot 54.5 percent (12 of 22) from the field in the quarter. Durant scored only two third-quarter points but had four assists.

Among its first six games, Golden State suffered a 29-point loss to San Antonio and a 20-point loss to the Los Angeles, but the Warriors have been perfect beginning with a Nov. 7 victory against New Orleans.

"We played well tonight, but we still are getting used to each other," said Durant, who added 11 rebounds and six assists. "It takes time to come together. I still think we are capable of being a lot better."

For the eighth time this season, Golden State reached the 60-point mark through 24 minutes. The Warriors built a 61-42 halftime lead, getting 16 from Thompson and 12 each from Curry and Durant.

"We knew coming in that this could be a trap game scenario," Curry said. "Finishing up a road trip against an injury-bugged team, it's easy to lose focus. We wanted to be consistent for 48 minutes tonight. It's a great way to finish a 4-0 road trip."

The Warriors led 34-21 after one quarter, limiting the Pacers to 10 of 27 shooting from the floor (37 percent) and no free throw attempts during the first 12 minutes. Thompson had 10 first-quarter points for Golden State, including two first-quarter 3-pointers.

Indiana center Al Jefferson, who started in place of the injured Turner, said it was obvious from the first few possessions that it would be a long night for the Pacers.

"They run their offense so well, and we were a step behind them all night," Jefferson said. "When you are playing the second of a back to back against a top team, it's hard. We have to get over what happened tonight and move on from it when we play Atlanta on Wednesday."

Led by seven from Green, the Warriors outrebounded Indiana 31-24 in the first half. Stuckey had 14 points during the first half for the Pacers and Teague added 11. Indiana finished the half shooting only 34 percent from the floor (18 of 53), including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

NOTES: Golden State played without C Damian Jones (right pectoral surgery). ... Indiana was without F Paul George (sore left ankle), F/C Myles Turner (sore right ankle) and G/F C.J. Miles (sore left knee). ... Because of the injuries, the Pacers recalled F Rakeem Christmas from the NBA's Development League Fort Wayne Mad Ants. ... The Warriors have won an NBA-best eight games in a row. ... Golden State is 8-1 in road games this season. ... Indiana is second in the league in blocks (6.6) and fourth in opponents' turnovers per game (16.5). ... Golden State began the day first in points per game (116.8), field goal percentage (49.8) and assists per game (30.8). ... The Warriors swept last season's series from the Pacers, the first time that happened since the 2000-2001 season. ... Indiana defeated Golden State in Bankers Life Fieldhouse six consecutive times from 2008 to 2013.