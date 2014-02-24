Preview: Warriors at Pistons

The Golden State Warriors used a long road trip to work their way up the Western Conference standings around the new year and will attempt to do it again when they open up a six-game trip at Detroit on Monday. The Warriors had won four straight before taking the first six of a seven-game trip bridging December and January and carry a three-game surge into this excursion. The Pistons are dropping off the pace in the East with losses in four of the last five.

Golden State was missing its starting frontcourt against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday but still found a way to grab a 93-86 victory as Jermaine O’Neal turned back the clock with 23 points and 13 rebounds while Draymond Green added a career-high 18 points. David Lee (flu) could return on Monday while Andrew Bogut (shoulder), who has missed the last seven games, remains day-to-day. The Warriors need all the bodies they can find against Detroit’s frontline of Josh Smith, Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (34-22): O’Neal and Green provided a big lift in rare starts on Saturday but once again it came down to Stephen Curry to make something happen and once again the All-Star delivered. Curry forced overtime against the Houston Rockets on Thursday before dominating the extra period in a 102-99 triumph and slipped behind a screen before banking in a clinching 3-pointer in the final minute to down the Nets. “I did not have the opportunity to ask Steph, but according to our dynamic PR staff, they said he did call glass,” coach Mark Jackson joked with reporters.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (23-33): Detroit is still in the race in the Eastern Conference but has slipped to ninth place and is falling further away from the cluster of teams in the No. 6-8 spots. Drummond battled foul trouble and matched a season low with three rebounds as the Pistons were outdone 50-39 on the boards in a 113-102 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Monroe put together two of his best games over the weekend, averaging 19.5 points and 16 rebounds against the Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken five straight in the series, including a 113-95 home win on Nov. 12.

2. Detroit G Brandon Jennings is just 4-of-19 from the field in the last two games.

3. Golden State G Steve Blake has made three field goals since joining the team at the trade deadline, all from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Warriors 102, Pistons 96