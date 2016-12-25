Irving's jumper lifts Cavs over Warriors

CLEVELAND: The Golden State Warriors still can't close out Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving's turnaround jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left gave the Cavs a thrilling 109-108 victory Sunday in an NBA Finals rematch after Cleveland trailed by 14 earlier in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors led most of the game and extended their lead to 94-80 with LeBron James resting on the bench early in the fourth. But James' rim-rattling dunk with 1:43 left gave the Cavs a 105-103 lead -- their first since early in the first quarter -- and Irving finished off the stunning comeback with a turnaround jumper. It was reminiscent of his championship-winning 3-pointer in the final minute of Game 7 last June when Cleveland became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit to stun Golden State.

They did it again Sunday.

Irving finished with 25 points, while James had 31 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Love had 20 points and six rebounds.

Kevin Durant was sensational in his first chapter of the best rivalry in the NBA. Durant scored 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, but couldn't get off a chance at a game winner following Irving's basket. Golden State inbounded to Durant, who got tangled up with Richard Jefferson and lost his balance. He fell to the floor on a no-call as time ran out again on the Warriors.

Klay Thompson scored 24 points and Draymond Green had 16 points while fighting foul trouble all day. Steph Curry scored 15 points on 4 of 11 shooting, although his 3-pointer with 1:14 left put the Warriors ahead 108-105. Curry turned to the crowd with three fingers raised in celebration, but much like in June, the Cavs weren't finished.

James scored 15 points in the third quarter to keep Cleveland close and Irving scored 14 in the fourth to finish off the comeback.

It was the 18th meeting in the last 24 months between these two heavyweights. They'll do it all again on Martin Luther King day next month at Oracle Arena.

NOTES: Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes one of the biggest differences between the Cavaliers compared to last season is the absence of G Matthew Dellavedova. "Dellavedova's absence jumps out," he said. "I think he's been a big part of their team in the last couple years, so it's a different look." ... Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said F Kevin Durant's move to Golden State makes it tougher to double team him because of the Warriors' shooting. "Kevin is doing a better job of moving without the basketball, knowing he's going to get it," Lue said. "As far as (Oklahoma City), you were able to double team him more because they didn't have the potent 3-point shooting Golden State has." ... Cleveland F Kevin Love surpassed 10,000 career points in the first quarter Sunday. ... The Cavaliers visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Warriors host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.