G Ian Clark scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter as Golden State opened as much as a 52-point lead.

PG Stephen Curry poured in 21 of his game-high 30 points in the third quarter, powering the Warriors to a 119-69 rout of the Grizzlies.

F Draymond Green was on triple-double pace with 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists before getting the fourth quarter off.