Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry scored 34 points, going 8-for-16 from long range in a win Friday. He has made 36 3-point shots on 70 attempts -- both league highs -- and is on pace to crush his NBA record of 272 3-pointers set last year. “What he does is incredible,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. “The range, off the dribble. The bigger the moment it seems like the more often they go in as well. So I think he’s kind of setting the new standard of being the greatest shooter this league has ever seen.” The Warriors point guard added 10 assists for his first double-double of the season. He also had five rebounds.

C Andrew Bogut (concussion) missed his fifth straight game, but might return as early as Saturday against Sacramento, interim coach Luke Walton said. Bogut went through an entire shoot-around Friday for the first time since being injured. “There’s still the contact part of the (concussion) test he said he hasn’t done,” Walton said. “From my understanding, if he’s feeling good the rest of today that he could do some contact stuff tomorrow and then either play tomorrow night or Monday.”