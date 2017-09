PG Stephen Curry scored seven of his game-high 37 points in the final 1:28, helping the Warriors beat the Raptors. Curry hit five of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also handed out a game-high nine assists but committed seven turnovers.

SG Klay Thompson, returning from a one-game absence caused by a stiff back, scored 19 points Tuesday in the Warriors’ win over the Raptors.