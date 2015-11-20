Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry scored 23 of his game-high 40 points in the second half and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Warriors rallied for a 124-117 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at Staples Center. “This was the toughest on the road so far,” said Curry, who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and finished making 11 of 22 shots from the floor, including six of 14 from behind the 3-point stripe.

F Draymond Green chipped in 19 points and nine assists as the Warriors (13-0) are two wins shy of tying the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and the 1948-49 Washington Capitals for the NBA’s best start at 15-0.