Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Stephen Curry scored 41 points and made a season-high nine 3-pointers Friday.

G Klay Thompson had 15 points and three 3-pointers Friday.

F Harrison Barnes left the game with a sprained left ankle with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter and did not return. Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said x-rays were negative. Barnes had seven points and seven rebounds.

F Draymond Green had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season.

C Andrew Bogut (back) started Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice. “There was no reason to fight through through a practice when we had the next day off,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said.