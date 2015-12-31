FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
January 1, 2016 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kevon Looney, who underwent arthroscopic right hip surgery in August, has yet to make his NBA debut. He was a first-round pick out of UCLA this year.

G Steph Curry (bruised lower left leg) sat out Wednesday night, the first game he missed this season.

G Stephen Curry had an MRI on his leg Wednesday. It revealed no structural damage. Golden State opted to be cautious and hold him out. Curry will be a game-time decision on Thursday when the Warriors play at the Houston Rockets.

SG Klay Thompson had one of his worst nights of the season, going 4 of 15 from the floor, 1 of 4 on 3s and 1 of 2 from the free throw line for 10 points, his lowest output since Nov. 11.

C Festus Ezeli (right big toe) did not play Wednesday at Dallas.

F Draymond Green was limited to 11 points and nine rebounds Wednesday.

G Leandro Barbosa did not play Wednesday at Dallas due to a left shoulder sprain. Barbosa averages six points and 1.4 assists per game.

