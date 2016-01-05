Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

F Kevon Looney, who has missed the entire season due to hip surgery, was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Development League. Looney, 19, will begin practicing with the Warriors’ D-League affiliate this week. He underwent a right hip arthroscopy to repair a torn labrum on Aug. 20.

G Stephen Curry poured in 30 points in his most extensive effort in more than a week, helping the Warriors beat the Hornets on Monday. He hit five of 10 3-point attempts.

G Klay Thompson scored 30 points in the Warriors’ win over the Hornets on Monday. He made six of 11 3-point attempts.

SF Harrison Barnes (ankle) will not have any restrictions on minutes in his return, interim coach Luke Walton said.

F Harrison Barnes, playing for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury Nov. 27, put up eight points in 20 minutes Monday against Charlotte.

PF Draymond Green was honored as Western Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday.

PF Draymond Green became the 15th player in NBA history to record a third consecutive triple-double: 13 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.