Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry poured in 30 points in his most extensive effort in more than a week, helping the Warriors beat the Hornets on Monday. He hit five of 10 3-point attempts.

G Klay Thompson scored 30 points in the Warriors’ win over the Hornets on Monday. He made six of 11 3-point attempts.

F Harrison Barnes, playing for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury Nov. 27, put up eight points in 20 minutes Monday against Charlotte.

PF Draymond Green became the 15th player in NBA history to record a third consecutive triple-double: 13 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.