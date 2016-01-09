Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry helped out with 26 points to go with nine assists despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the Warriors won their fifth straight game. “We were able to start the game off on the right foot,” Curry said. “That’s the key when you come into this arena, especially against a talented offensive team like they are. You don’t want to get behind. We got stops early, stuck to our principals, made it tough on them and played our game.”

G Klay Thompson scored 36 points to lead Golden State to a 128-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at the Moda Center, improving the Warriors record to an almost inconceivable 34-2. “It’s crazy how fast the season is going. Winning helps that,” he said. “We’re still hungry. There’s a long way to go before we get to where we want to. But we also have to enjoy this. We have a special group. We all sacrifice to win. It’s really fun.”

F Draymond Green had an NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.