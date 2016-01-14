Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry scored 38 points for the Warriors (36-3). The visitors’ march to a historic season took a hit against a scrappy Nuggets team that had lost four in a row to Golden State.

F Draymond Green always wants to play but was OK with sitting out Wednesday’s game at Denver, interim coach Luke Walton said.

F Draymond Green, Golden State’s do-everything forward, sat out a game for the first time this season as a scheduled day of rest. Golden State missed his 15.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists -- as well as his energy and toughness.