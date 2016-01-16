Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

PG Stephen Curry bombed in 24 of his game-high 26 points on 3-pointers, propelling the Warriors to a win over the Lakers on Thursday. Curry finished 9-for-18 from the field overall and 8-for-16 on 3-pointers. His only 2-point hoop came on his second dunk of the season. “Feast or famine. It’s all threes or dunks for me,” Curry said with a chuckle. “I like to make it hard on myself.”

PF Draymond Green, who sat out Wednesday’s loss for a rest, returned to action Thursday against the Lakers and had team highs in rebounds (nine), assists (five) and steals (three) to go with seven points.

G Shaun Livingston scored a season-high 17 points in the Warriors’ win over the Lakers on Thursday.