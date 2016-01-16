FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 17, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Stephen Curry bombed in 24 of his game-high 26 points on 3-pointers, propelling the Warriors to a win over the Lakers on Thursday. Curry finished 9-for-18 from the field overall and 8-for-16 on 3-pointers. His only 2-point hoop came on his second dunk of the season. “Feast or famine. It’s all threes or dunks for me,” Curry said with a chuckle. “I like to make it hard on myself.”

PF Draymond Green, who sat out Wednesday’s loss for a rest, returned to action Thursday against the Lakers and had team highs in rebounds (nine), assists (five) and steals (three) to go with seven points.

G Shaun Livingston scored a season-high 17 points in the Warriors’ win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.