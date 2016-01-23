Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

PG Stephen Curry buried 48- and 60-footers, only one of which counted, in a 39-point, triple-double performance, helping the Warriors sweep the two-game season series from the Pacers for the first time since 2000-01.

G Klay Thompson, who had 39 points in a 131-123 win at Indiana on Dec. 8, added four 3-pointers and 18 points in all for Golden State (40-4), which remained two ahead of San Antonio (38-6) in the battle for best record in the NBA entering their showdown Monday night.

PF Draymond Green had a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Warriors, whose third straight victory allowed them to reach 40 wins in a season faster than any other team in NBA history other than the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, who did it in 43 games.